Gwalior

Delhi Flights Daily: Ruling Ends 3-Day Gap

Until now, passengers relied on trains like the Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi Express to travel from Gwalior to Delhi.

Gwalior

Patrika Desk

Sep 17, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Image Source: Patrika

MP News: Good news for passengers in Gwalior, MP. The flight connecting Gwalior to Delhi, previously operating three days a week, will now run daily. The reduction to three days a week was a temporary measure due to ongoing runway work in Delhi. This had caused significant inconvenience to passengers.

Previously, passengers travelling from Gwalior to Delhi relied on trains like Vande Bharat, Rajdhani, and Shatabdi Express. Many then had to connect to other flights from Delhi, as Gwalior only had flights to three other cities. The daily Delhi flight will greatly benefit travellers.

Passenger Numbers Down for Three Months

The reduction of the Delhi flight to three days a week led to a significant drop in passenger numbers. Previously, the Delhi flight was second only to Mumbai in terms of passenger volume. For the past three months, however, it has been ranked third.

Traditional Welcome

Wednesday will see the celebration of Passenger Service Day at the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Air Terminal. Arriving passengers will be welcomed with a traditional tilak (a mark on the forehead), sweets, and flowers.

The event will include elected representatives, school children, NGOs, and airport staff. There will be folk dance performances, painting and other competitions for children, a blood donation camp, free health check-ups, and passenger feedback sessions.

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

17 Sept 2025 03:11 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Gwalior / Delhi Flights Daily: Ruling Ends 3-Day Gap
