Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Gwalior

MP News: To prove citizenship, keep these 11 documents ready

MP News: Voter list mapping completed in Gwalior, 80% urban and 65% rural voters to show citizenship documents during revision

2 min read

Gwalior

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 30, 2025

MP News voter id

MP News: In the Gwalior district, the mapping of the voter list has been completed, according to which 80% of voters in Gwalior city and 65% in rural areas will have to show their citizenship documents during the revision. A report is being sent to the Election Commission, and this data may be presented to political parties before the revision programme. This process could begin door-to-door in October.

Documents Will Have to Be Shown

The intensive revision of the voter list in the state is happening after 22 years. Before issuing the revision programme, the Election Commission matched the 2003 voter list with the 2025 voter list. In this process, the names of many voters were not found in the 2003 list, due to which they will now have to present documents to prove their citizenship.

List of 2003 and 2025 Matched in Six Assembly Constituencies

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) matched the voter list for revision at the Collectorate and fed the data online. Gwalior East constituency was newly formed after 2003, so only 15% of voters' names were found in this constituency, while 20% of voters' names were found in Gwalior South and Gwalior constituencies. This figure was 35% in Dabra, Bhitarwar, and Gwalior Rural. Deputy District Election Officer Bhumija Saxena stated that the report for voter list mapping is being prepared.

These Voters Will Have to Show Documents

  • Voters whose names are included in the 2003 SIR will only have to confirm their names and fill out the enumeration form. They will not have to show any documents.
  • Such voters, where one of their parents is on the voter list as of January 1, 2003, will not have to show any documents for nomination. They will only need to provide their parents' EPIC number.
  • All such voters born after 1987, whose names appeared on the voter list after 2003, will have to state where their parents' names were on the voter list.
  • Voters whose names are not found in the 2003 voter list but have now appeared on the voter list will have to show citizenship documents.

Keep These 11 Documents Handy

  • If employed, an identity card will have to be shown.
  • Identity card issued by an institution, post office, bank, or LIC.
  • Birth certificate from an authorised agency.
  • Passport.
  • Marksheet or certificate related to education issued by a university or board.
  • Local domicile certificate.
  • Forest Officer certificate.
  • Caste certificate for ST, SC, OBC, or any other category.
  • National Register of Citizens.
  • Family registration certificate.
  • Certificate of land or house ownership issued by the government.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

30 Sept 2025 02:53 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Gwalior / MP News: To prove citizenship, keep these 11 documents ready

Big News

View All

Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Delhi Flights Daily: Ruling Ends 3-Day Gap

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Gwalior

Connections to be cut, ₹12.56 lakh monthly saving in electricity bill

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Gwalior

Gwalior: Birla Nagar Station to Become Satellite Station, 9 Trains to Halt

(सोर्स: सोशल मीडिया)
Gwalior

GST Cut Spurs Vehicle Bookings, but Deliveries Stall

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: High Court Rejects Post-Cut-off Qualification for Patwari Appointment

Gwalior Bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court
Gwalior
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Asia Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.