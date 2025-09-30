MP News: To prove citizenship, keep these 11 documents ready

MP News: In the Gwalior district, the mapping of the voter list has been completed, according to which 80% of voters in Gwalior city and 65% in rural areas will have to show their citizenship documents during the revision. A report is being sent to the Election Commission, and this data may be presented to political parties before the revision programme. This process could begin door-to-door in October.
The intensive revision of the voter list in the state is happening after 22 years. Before issuing the revision programme, the Election Commission matched the 2003 voter list with the 2025 voter list. In this process, the names of many voters were not found in the 2003 list, due to which they will now have to present documents to prove their citizenship.
Booth Level Officers (BLOs) matched the voter list for revision at the Collectorate and fed the data online. Gwalior East constituency was newly formed after 2003, so only 15% of voters' names were found in this constituency, while 20% of voters' names were found in Gwalior South and Gwalior constituencies. This figure was 35% in Dabra, Bhitarwar, and Gwalior Rural. Deputy District Election Officer Bhumija Saxena stated that the report for voter list mapping is being prepared.
Big NewsView All
Gwalior
Madhya Pradesh
Trending