High Court Cancels ‘Accident Compensation’, No ‘Claim’ If Negligence Not Proven ‘

A single bench of the High Court has delivered a significant verdict, quashing an order for compensation issued by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Bhind. The single bench, presided over by Justice Hridesh, clarified that a claim for compensation under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act is not maintainable when the negligence of the vehicle driver is not proven. This case pertained to a road accident in 2017, in which Padamchandra Jain sustained injuries. The Claims Tribunal had ordered the insurance company and the vehicle owner to jointly pay a compensation of ₹84,300.