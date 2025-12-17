Fog Disrupts Flights: Delhi and Hyderabad Schedules Affected, Several Cancelled

Representative Image
Raipur Airport: Flights have been affected at Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur due to dense fog. Due to fog in Delhi, flight operations at many airports across the country have been impacted, which has directly affected flights to and from Raipur. Three flights from Delhi and four flights from Hyderabad had to be cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
In addition, several flights could not reach Raipur at their scheduled time. According to information, a total of seven flights arrived in Raipur between 30 minutes and about an hour late, causing considerable inconvenience to passengers. A crowd of passengers was seen at the airport since morning, with people continuously checking flight status.
According to information from Swami Vivekananda Airport, flight operations have been affected due to dense fog in North India, especially in Delhi. For safety reasons, many flights had to be either cancelled or operated with delays. Passengers have been appealed to check the status of their flights with the concerned airlines before embarking on their journey.
According to the Meteorological Department, the fog situation may persist in North India for the next few days, and flights are likely to be affected in the coming days as well.
