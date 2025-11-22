CGBSE CG Board 10th 12th Datesheet 2026 Released

CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Date 2026 (Image: Freepik)
CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Date 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has finally released the timetable for the 10th and 12th board examinations 2026. Like every year, millions of students were awaiting the date sheet this time as well. Interestingly, this year the board has released the schedule in advance, keeping the CBSE pattern in mind. This will enable students to strategise their preparation in a timely manner.
The 10th board examinations will commence on February 21, while the 12th examinations will begin on February 20, 2026. The timing for all three examinations – High School, Higher Secondary, and Physical Training Certificate – has been set from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. The board has clarified that it will be mandatory for students to reach the examination centre by 9:00 AM, to avoid any haste or pressure.
The 10th-grade examination will begin with Hindi. Following this, examinations for core subjects like English, Social Science, and Science will be conducted sequentially. The examinations for Mathematics and Third Language are scheduled for March. Additionally, examinations for Music and Drawing & Painting have also been scheduled for students with disabilities. Refer to the table below for the complete schedule.
|Date
|Subject
|February 21
|First Language (Hindi)
|February 24
|Second Language (English)
|February 26
|Social Science
|February 28
|Science
|March 6
|Mathematics
|March 9
|Third Language
|March 11
|Vocational Course
|March 13
|Music / Drawing-Painting for Students with Disabilities
The 12th-grade examinations will commence on February 20. The exams will begin with Hindi and Sanskrit Literature, followed by subjects like Political Science, Chemistry, and Accountancy. Major subjects from all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts – will be held in late February and early March. Refer to the table below for the complete schedule.
|Date
|Subject
|February 20
|Hindi / Sanskrit Literature
|February 23
|Political Science / Chemistry / Accountancy / Agricultural Practices
|February 25
|Physics
|February 27
|Biology / Economics
|March 2
|Mathematics / Computer Application / Music
|March 7
|Sociology
|March 10
|English
|March 12
|History / Business Studies / Agricultural Science
|March 14
|Hindi (Special Subject)
|March 16
|IT / Media / BFSI / Retail Marketing
|March 17
|Foreign Languages
|March 18
|Home Science
The board has also released the datesheet for Diploma in Physical Education students. The first-year papers will commence on February 20, while the second-year examinations will begin on February 21. The subjects covered range from Health Education to Rules, Administration, and Sports Injuries.
|Activity
|Time
|Entry
|9:00 AM
|Answer Sheet Distribution
|9:05 AM
|Question Paper Distribution
|9:10 AM
|Answer Writing
|9:15 AM to 12:15 PM
This year too, the board has maintained strict arrangements regarding timings to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.
This is the best time for students to finalise their preparation. With the release of the datesheet, it is clear that the pace of studies will need to increase in the coming two months. The board has stated that examinations will be conducted peacefully and in an organised manner at all centres.
