CGBSE CG Board 10th 12th Datesheet 2026 Released

The Chhattisgarh Board has announced the complete timetable for the board examinations scheduled to be held in February-March. Check the complete schedule and timings for the 10th and 12th examinations.

2 min read
Google source verification

Raipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 22, 2025

CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Date 2026

CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Date 2026 (Image: Freepik)

CGBSE 10th 12th Exam Date 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has finally released the timetable for the 10th and 12th board examinations 2026. Like every year, millions of students were awaiting the date sheet this time as well. Interestingly, this year the board has released the schedule in advance, keeping the CBSE pattern in mind. This will enable students to strategise their preparation in a timely manner.

The 10th board examinations will commence on February 21, while the 12th examinations will begin on February 20, 2026. The timing for all three examinations – High School, Higher Secondary, and Physical Training Certificate – has been set from 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM. The board has clarified that it will be mandatory for students to reach the examination centre by 9:00 AM, to avoid any haste or pressure.

When Will Which Exam Be Held?

The 10th-grade examination will begin with Hindi. Following this, examinations for core subjects like English, Social Science, and Science will be conducted sequentially. The examinations for Mathematics and Third Language are scheduled for March. Additionally, examinations for Music and Drawing & Painting have also been scheduled for students with disabilities. Refer to the table below for the complete schedule.











































DateSubject
February 21First Language (Hindi)
February 24Second Language (English)
February 26Social Science
February 28Science
March 6Mathematics
March 9Third Language
March 11Vocational Course
March 13Music / Drawing-Painting for Students with Disabilities

12th Board Datesheet

The 12th-grade examinations will commence on February 20. The exams will begin with Hindi and Sanskrit Literature, followed by subjects like Political Science, Chemistry, and Accountancy. Major subjects from all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts – will be held in late February and early March. Refer to the table below for the complete schedule.



























































DateSubject
February 20Hindi / Sanskrit Literature
February 23Political Science / Chemistry / Accountancy / Agricultural Practices
February 25Physics
February 27Biology / Economics
March 2Mathematics / Computer Application / Music
March 7Sociology
March 10English
March 12History / Business Studies / Agricultural Science
March 14Hindi (Special Subject)
March 16IT / Media / BFSI / Retail Marketing
March 17Foreign Languages
March 18Home Science

Diploma in Physical Education Exam Dates

The board has also released the datesheet for Diploma in Physical Education students. The first-year papers will commence on February 20, while the second-year examinations will begin on February 21. The subjects covered range from Health Education to Rules, Administration, and Sports Injuries.



























ActivityTime
Entry9:00 AM
Answer Sheet Distribution9:05 AM
Question Paper Distribution9:10 AM
Answer Writing9:15 AM to 12:15 PM

This year too, the board has maintained strict arrangements regarding timings to ensure the smooth conduct of examinations.

This is the best time for students to finalise their preparation. With the release of the datesheet, it is clear that the pace of studies will need to increase in the coming two months. The board has stated that examinations will be conducted peacefully and in an organised manner at all centres.

