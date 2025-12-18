18 December 2025,

Thursday

Education News

Bank of India Recruitment 2026: Vacancies Announced for 'Credit Officer' Posts, Salary Exceeding One Lakh

A golden opportunity for youth aspiring for a career in the banking sector. The Bank of India (BOI) has released the official notification for recruitment to the posts of 'Credit Officer' for the year 2025-26. Know the eligibility, age limit, and salary.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Bank of India Recruitment 2026

Bank of India Recruitment 2026 ( Source: freepik )

Bank Of India Credit Officer Recruitment 2026: Good news for youth looking for government jobs in the banking sector. The Bank of India has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Credit Officer for the year 2025 and 26. Through this recruitment process, the bank is going to fill a total of 514 vacant posts. Interested candidates can apply from December 20, 2025.

Important Dates and Application Process

The online application process for recruitment to these posts in the bank will start from December 20, 2025, and the last date for filling the form has been set as January 5, 2026. Interested candidates can register online by visiting the official website of the bank at bankofindia.bank.in. Candidates are advised to apply on time to avoid last-minute rush.

Details of Posts

The bank has divided a total of 514 posts into three different categories. The maximum number of posts, 418, are for Middle Management Grade Scale Two. Apart from this, appointments will be made for 60 posts for the Middle Senior Level and 36 posts for Senior Management Grade Scale Four. As per rules, candidates from reserved categories will also get the benefit of reservation.

Education Qualification

Candidates applying must possess a graduation degree from any recognised university. Preference will be given in selection to those with CA, CFA, ICWA, or MBA in Banking and Finance. Additionally, for higher posts, 3 to 8 years of experience is also mandatory.

Age Limit

The age of the candidates will be determined based on November 1, 2025. For Scale Two, the age of candidates should be between 25 to 35 years. For Scale Three, the age is set at 28 to 38 years, and for Scale Four, it is 30 to 40 years. As per government rules, candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the upper age limit.

Application Fee

The application fee has been decided category-wise for the candidates. Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe and Divyang candidates will have to pay only Rs 175 as information charges, while the fee for General and Other Category candidates is Rs 850 (Application Fee + Information Fee). Candidates can use Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, Cash Card/Mobile Wallet, QR, or UPI for payment.

Salary Details

Selected Credit Officers in the Bank of India will be given a handsome pay scale. For Middle Management Grade Scale Two posts, the basic salary will range from Rs 64,820 to Rs 93,960. For Scale Three, the basic salary will be from Rs 85,920 to Rs 1,05,280, and for Senior Management Grade Scale Four, the basic salary will be from Rs 1,02,300 to Rs 1,20,940.

Selection Process and Syllabus

For selection to these posts, candidates will have to go through an online examination and an interview. The online exam will include questions related to Professional Knowledge, Reasoning, and Mathematics. Only those candidates who qualify in the written examination will be called for the interview.

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 06:03 pm

