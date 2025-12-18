Bihar STET Result to be Released Soon, Board Chairman Had Provided This Information on the Result

Bihar STET Result 2025 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may release the Bihar STET Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to check their results on the official website bsebstet.org. After the result is released, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password to view their results. Along with the results, the STET 2025 merit list will also be released separately in PDF format. No login will be required to view the merit list. It will contain the names and roll numbers of the selected candidates. Passing the STET exam is essential for teacher recruitment in Bihar. Only those candidates who pass this examination can apply for the BPSC TRE recruitment.