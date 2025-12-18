Bihar STET Result to be Released Soon, Board Chairman Had Provided This Information on the Result

Bihar STET Result (Image: Patrika)
Bihar STET Result 2025 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may release the Bihar STET Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to check their results on the official website bsebstet.org. After the result is released, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password to view their results. Along with the results, the STET 2025 merit list will also be released separately in PDF format. No login will be required to view the merit list. It will contain the names and roll numbers of the selected candidates. Passing the STET exam is essential for teacher recruitment in Bihar. Only those candidates who pass this examination can apply for the BPSC TRE recruitment.
The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted between October 14 and November 17, 2025. This examination is conducted with the objective of determining eligibility for becoming a teacher in secondary schools in Bihar. The result will contain information such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject, marks obtained, rank, and qualifying status. The Board Chairman had informed that the final result would be released around December 14. However, the results have not been released yet. The results are expected to be released soon.
