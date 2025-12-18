18 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Bihar STET Result to be Released Soon, Board Chairman Had Provided This Information on the Result

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted between October 14 and November 17, 2025. Candidates are required to score minimum marks to pass the STET examination.

2 min read
Google source verification

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 18, 2025

Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exam

Bihar STET Result (Image: Patrika)

Bihar STET Result 2025 is eagerly awaited by lakhs of students. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) may release the Bihar STET Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to check their results on the official website bsebstet.org. After the result is released, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password to view their results. Along with the results, the STET 2025 merit list will also be released separately in PDF format. No login will be required to view the merit list. It will contain the names and roll numbers of the selected candidates. Passing the STET exam is essential for teacher recruitment in Bihar. Only those candidates who pass this examination can apply for the BPSC TRE recruitment.

What Information Did the Board Chairman Provide?

The Bihar STET 2025 examination was conducted between October 14 and November 17, 2025. This examination is conducted with the objective of determining eligibility for becoming a teacher in secondary schools in Bihar. The result will contain information such as the candidate's name, roll number, subject, marks obtained, rank, and qualifying status. The Board Chairman had informed that the final result would be released around December 14. However, the results have not been released yet. The results are expected to be released soon.

How Many Marks Are Required to Pass

  • Candidates must secure minimum marks to pass the STET examination.
  • Candidates from the General category will need to score at least 75 marks out of 150, i.e., 50 percent marks.
  • The minimum qualifying marks for the BC category have been set at 45.5 percent.
  • Whereas, candidates from the OBC category need to secure 42.5 percent marks.
  • The minimum qualification for SC, ST, differently-abled, and women candidates has been set at 40 percent, i.e., 60 marks.

How to Check STET Result

  • For Bihar STET Result 2025, one needs to visit the official website bsebstet.org.
  • On the homepage of the website, click on the link for Click Here to Download STET Scorecard 2025.
  • After that, submit the roll number and date of birth password details.
  • After submitting, the scorecard will appear on your screen.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

18 Dec 2025 11:41 am

English News / Education News / Bihar STET Result to be Released Soon, Board Chairman Had Provided This Information on the Result

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

CTET 2026: Last Date to Apply Today, Know Fees, and Process Details

CTET 2026
Education News

Rajasthan Government Accelerates Recruitment Processes, Creating Key Opportunities for Job Seekers

Education News

UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025: 7994 Posts Announced in UP, Know Application Process, Syllabus, and Important Dates

UPSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025
Education News

AAI Announces Vacancies for 2025, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh, Know All Details

AAI Vacancy
Education News

Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 1500 Vacancies for 10th-12th Pass Students

Police Constable Recruitment 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.