11 February 2026,

When will ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results be released? Know how to check the results

The ICMAI conducted the Intermediate and Final level examinations from December 10 to December 17, 2025, at various examination centres across the country and abroad. The Intermediate examination was conducted in two groups.

Feb 11, 2026

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has an important update for candidates who appeared for the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations for the December 2025 session. Students have been eagerly awaiting their results since taking the exams, and this wait is about to end soon. The institute will very shortly release the results on its official website, icmai.in. The results for these examinations, held in December, will be declared online. Students will be able to view and download their digital scorecards using their registration and roll numbers.

ICMAI CMA Exam: Examination Held Between December 10 to 17

ICMAI conducted the Intermediate and Final level examinations from December 10 to December 17, 2025, at various examination centres across the country and abroad. The Intermediate examination was conducted in two groups. It included important subjects such as Financial Accounting, Direct and Indirect Taxation, and Cost Accounting. Meanwhile, the Final examination tested candidates with higher-level subjects. Subjects like Corporate Law, Strategic Financial Management, and Cost and Management Audit truly tested the candidates' preparation.

ICMAI CMA Result: What are the Passing Criteria?

Regarding the passing criteria for this examination, it is mandatory to score at least 40 percent marks in each subject. A minimum of 50 per cent score is required in the aggregate of the concerned group. If a candidate scores 60 or more marks in any one paper, they may receive an exemption in that subject, provided other conditions are met.

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results: How to Download Your Scorecard

First, visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.
On the website's homepage, go to the ‘Students’ section, then click on ‘Examination’ and subsequently on the ‘Result’ link.
Enter your 11-digit registration number and roll number.
After that, clicking on ‘View Result’ will display your result on the screen.
Download the scorecard for future reference.

