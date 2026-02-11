When will ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results be released? Know how to check the results

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has an important update for candidates who appeared for the CMA Intermediate and Final examinations for the December 2025 session. Students have been eagerly awaiting their results since taking the exams, and this wait is about to end soon. The institute will very shortly release the results on its official website, icmai.in. The results for these examinations, held in December, will be declared online. Students will be able to view and download their digital scorecards using their registration and roll numbers.