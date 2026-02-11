11 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026 Live

UP Budget 2026 Live

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

RRB JE, DMS, and CMA Recruitment Exam Dates Changed: CBT-1 Now Scheduled Between February 19-25

CBT-1 will be considered only a screening test. Its marks will not be added to the final merit list, but it will be mandatory to pass it to reach CBT-2.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 11, 2026

RRB

RRB JE Exam: Important news has emerged for candidates preparing for the railway examinations. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has changed the dates for the CBT-1 examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). According to the new notice issued by the board, this computer-based examination will now be conducted on February 19, February 20, and February 25, 2026.

The earlier released schedule had the last date of the examination set as March 3, 2026. However, the schedule has now been shortened and will conclude on February 25 itself. A total of 2,588 posts are to be filled in various zones of Indian Railways through this recruitment process.

RRB: Three shifts a day, 90-minute exam

RRB will conduct this examination in three shifts daily. The duration of each shift will be one and a half hours, i.e., 90 minutes. The first shift will run from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. The second shift will be from 12:45 PM to 2:15 PM. The third shift is scheduled from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM.

RRB JE Exam: Information regarding City Slip and Admit Card

The City Intimation Slip, which provides information about the exam city and date, was released on February 10, 2026. Candidates can download this from the website of their respective RRB. The admit card, or e-call letter, will be made available four days before the examination date.

CBT-1 Pattern and Way Forward

CBT-1 will be considered only as a screening test. Its marks will not be added to the final merit list, but it is necessary to pass it to be eligible for CBT-2. In this examination, there will be 30 questions from Mathematics, 25 from Reasoning, 15 from General Awareness, and 30 from General Science. In total, there will be 100 questions, for which 90 minutes will be given. One-third of the marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.

Share the news:

Published on:

11 Feb 2026 10:50 am

News / Education News / RRB JE, DMS, and CMA Recruitment Exam Dates Changed: CBT-1 Now Scheduled Between February 19-25

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

When will ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results be released? Know how to check the results

ICMAI CMA December 2025 Results
Education News

Ajmer News: Foreign student dies tragically in Bhagwant University hostel; Sudanese parents unable to travel to Ajmer

Bhagwant University hostel foreign student tragically died Sudan guardian from expressed his inability to travel to Ajmer
Ajmer

BSNL Vacancy 2026: Great Opportunity to Work at BSNL, Recruitment for Over 100 Posts, Know All Important Details

BSNL Vacancy 2026
Education News

BITS alumni couple based in the United States donates four million dollars

News Bulletin

Bank of Baroda Recruitment: Over 400 Vacancies with Salaries Exceeding ₹80,000, Only This Qualification Required

Bank of Baroda Vacancy
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.