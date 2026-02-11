RRB JE, DMS, and CMA Recruitment Exam Dates Changed: CBT-1 Now Scheduled Between February 19-25

CBT-1 will be considered only as a screening test. Its marks will not be added to the final merit list, but it is necessary to pass it to be eligible for CBT-2. In this examination, there will be 30 questions from Mathematics, 25 from Reasoning, 15 from General Awareness, and 30 from General Science. In total, there will be 100 questions, for which 90 minutes will be given. One-third of the marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.