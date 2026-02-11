RRB JE, DMS, and CMA Recruitment Exam Dates Changed: CBT-1 Now Scheduled Between February 19-25

RRB JE Exam: Important news has emerged for candidates preparing for the railway examinations. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has changed the dates for the CBT-1 examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA). According to the new notice issued by the board, this computer-based examination will now be conducted on February 19, February 20, and February 25, 2026.
The earlier released schedule had the last date of the examination set as March 3, 2026. However, the schedule has now been shortened and will conclude on February 25 itself. A total of 2,588 posts are to be filled in various zones of Indian Railways through this recruitment process.
RRB will conduct this examination in three shifts daily. The duration of each shift will be one and a half hours, i.e., 90 minutes. The first shift will run from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. The second shift will be from 12:45 PM to 2:15 PM. The third shift is scheduled from 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM.
The City Intimation Slip, which provides information about the exam city and date, was released on February 10, 2026. Candidates can download this from the website of their respective RRB. The admit card, or e-call letter, will be made available four days before the examination date.
CBT-1 will be considered only as a screening test. Its marks will not be added to the final merit list, but it is necessary to pass it to be eligible for CBT-2. In this examination, there will be 30 questions from Mathematics, 25 from Reasoning, 15 from General Awareness, and 30 from General Science. In total, there will be 100 questions, for which 90 minutes will be given. One-third of the marks will be deducted for incorrect answers.
