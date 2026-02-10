10 February 2026,

Tuesday

Ajmer

Ajmer News: Foreign student dies tragically in Bhagwant University hostel; Sudanese parents unable to travel to Ajmer

Ajmer News: A foreign student studying in the second year of B-Pharmacy at Bhagwant University, Ajmer, Rajasthan, has died after suffering an electric shock. This information caused a stir in the hostel premises.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Feb 10, 2026

Bhagwant University hostel foreign student tragically died Sudan guardian from expressed his inability to travel to Ajmer

File Image: Source Patrika

Ajmer News: A foreign student studying in the second year of B.Pharmacy at Bhagwant University in Ajmer has died due to electrocution. This information caused a stir in the hostel premises. The family of the deceased student living abroad has been contacted. Due to their weak financial condition, the family has expressed their inability to come to Ajmer. Therefore, after the post-mortem, the foreign student will be cremated in Ajmer.

It is being reported that the deceased foreign student, Mohammed Ilmuntaseer (22 years old), who was studying at Bhagwant University, Ajmer, was a resident of Sudan (Africa). Mohammed resided in flat number 106 of Aravali Hostel-2. On Sunday night, he was heating water in the bathroom with an electric rod. It is suspected that Mohammed received a severe electric shock from the water. Hearing his screams, fellow students rushed to the spot. They found Mohammed unconscious.

Doctors at JLN Hospital declared him dead

Following this, the fellow students immediately took action. They took him to Janana Hospital, but upon being refused, they went to another hospital. There, the doctors, seeing his critical condition, washed their hands of the case. Finally, Mohammed was taken to JLN Hospital, where after examination, the doctors declared him dead.

Post-mortem will be conducted after permission

Upon receiving the information, the Christian Ganj police station took possession of the body and placed it in the mortuary. Official information has also been sent to the Sudan Embassy. The post-mortem will be conducted only after receiving consent from the family. The post-mortem procedure for the death of a foreign national is slightly different from the usual.

Contact made with family, who expressed inability to come to Ajmer

ER Gulzar Ahmed, Associate Dean International at the university, stated that the family of the deceased student has been contacted. However, they have expressed their inability to travel to Ajmer. Upon receiving the family's No Objection Certificate (NOC), the university administration will conduct the student's final rites at Muktidham Makadwali.

Ajmer News: Foreign student dies tragically in Bhagwant University hostel; Sudanese parents unable to travel to Ajmer

