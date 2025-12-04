4 December 2025,

Thursday

Ajmer

Ajmer Dargah Bomb Threat: Security agencies on high alert after bomb threat

Security agencies were thrown into a state of alert after a bomb threat was received for the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 04, 2025

Ajmer Dargah Bomb threat

Ajmer Dargah (Image: Patrika)

Security agencies were thrown into a state of panic after receiving a bomb threat to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. The threatening email mentioned blowing up the dargah with RDX and IEDs. It also provided information about explosives being planted at four locations within the dargah premises.

Following this threat, security agencies went on high alert, and the Ajmer police immediately evacuated the dargah complex. According to information, an email was received on Thursday detailing the placement of RDX and IEDs at four locations within the Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti dargah.



Following the bomb threat, police administration reached the spot. A team from CID-IB also arrived at the scene. After evacuating the dargah complex, teams began their investigation. Currently, the entire dargah complex is being searched using metal detectors and a dog squad.



Ajmer Collectorate Also Received Bomb Threat

The Ajmer Collectorate also received a bomb threat. Upon receiving the information, police administration and intelligence teams arrived at the scene. After evacuating the Collectorate premises, the police initiated a search operation within the complex. A police team comprising personnel from four police stations and the CID, led by Additional SP Deepak Sharma and CO Shivam Joshi, is currently engaged in the search using metal detectors and a dog squad.

04 Dec 2025 03:52 pm

