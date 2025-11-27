Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Bomb Scare on Ajmer-Dadar Express Halts Train for 3 Hours; 3 Youths Arrested for Discussing Delhi Bombings

Ajmer-Dadar Express Train: The GRP received information from the control room that some youths in Makrana were discussing the Delhi bomb blasts. Following this, the police were immediately alerted.

3 min read
Google source verification

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 27, 2025

Ajmer-Dadar Express Train

Police engaged in a search operation on the train. Photo: Patrika

Ajmer: Police detained three youths from the Dadar-Ajmer Express train for discussing the Delhi bomb blasts. Due to the suspicion of a bomb on the train, CID, IB, district police, GRP, and RPF teams conducted a search operation on the train. The train could not depart at its scheduled time.

The Dadar-Ajmer Express train was standing at Platform 6. During this time, the GRP received information from the control room about some youths from Makrana discussing the Delhi bomb blasts. Following this, the police were immediately alerted. The information reached GRP Superintendent Narendra Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police Vandita Rana, and other officials. High-ranking officials and police from various stations arrived at the station.



Police surrounded the train

Teams from CID, IB, and the police surrounded the Dadar Express. A search operation began using metal detectors and a dog squad. The teams opened and inspected the passengers' luggage, bags, and other belongings in each coach. Toilets, seats, and even the wheels and AC units under the coaches were thoroughly searched.



During this time, Additional SP City Himanshu Jangid, Additional SP GRP Ramavatar Chaudhary, CO South Manish Bargujar, Clock Tower Police Station SHO Bhikaram Kala, Alwar Gate Police Station SHO Narendra Jakhar, Christian Ganj Police Station SHO Arvind Charan, Kotwali Police Station SHO Dharmveer Singh, and others were present.



Fear among passengers

Passengers travelling to various cities in Rajasthan, as well as Gujarat and Mumbai, showed fear. The train could not depart at its scheduled time of 8 PM. The search operation lasted for over three hours. The train was dispatched at 10:50 PM.



All three youths arrested

The police arrested Abdul Khalik (22), son of Khalil Ahmed, Fardeen (23), and Fareen (18), son of Abrar Ahmed, under Section 151. They were interrogated from various angles.

The youths work as tile setters

According to the police, the three youths from Manglana in Makrana work as tile setters in Mumbai. An alert was issued upon receiving information about their discussion of the Delhi bomb blasts. The three youths reached Ajmer by a roadways bus. As soon as they reached the station, the police apprehended them. They were found with three bags.

Why November 26?

On November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks occurred in Mumbai at several prominent locations, including the Taj Hotel, Trident Hotel, Nariman House, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus. More than 150 people lost their lives in the attacks, which also included senior police officers. The police are interrogating the suspicious youths, keeping November 26 in mind.

What they say

Upon receiving information about a suspicious conversation, three youths were questioned. No materials were found in their bags. The youths work as tile setters. The information about a bomb on the train or any materials being found is a rumour. The train was dispatched after an investigation as a precautionary measure.
-Himanshu Jangid, Additional SP City

