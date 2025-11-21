Ajmer: 12-year-old Class 5 student dies by suicide shortly after returning from half-yearly exams

File photo of the deceased girl: Patrika
12-Year-Old Girl Committed Suicide: A heart-wrenching incident came to light in the Old Bakra Mandi area of Delhi Gate, Ajmer, on Thursday, where a 12-year-old girl, Sonakshi, a student of 5th grade, committed suicide by hanging herself.
The child, who had returned home after taking her half-yearly examination, took this step in her room shortly afterwards. When her family members broke down the door and entered, they found her unconscious. She had already died before being taken to the hospital.
Sonakshi, the daughter of Sumit Parcha, had gone to school as usual and returned home in the afternoon after taking her half-yearly examination. After the exam, she went straight to her room. When she did not come out after some time, her family became suspicious. When there was no response to their calls, the door was broken down, and the child was found hanging.
The family immediately took her to JLN Hospital, but the doctors declared her dead. Upon receiving information about the incident, Head Constable Ramdev Khatik of Ganj Police Station arrived at the scene and had the body placed in the mortuary.
Police investigation revealed that the child's father is currently admitted to a de-addiction centre due to alcohol addiction. Due to continuous stress and domestic problems, the child's mother has been living at her parental home for some time. In such a situation, Sonakshi and her elder brother Veer lived alone at home. Their uncle, Surjeet, was taking care of both children. The police have started investigating the matter.
