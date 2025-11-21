Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ajmer: 12-year-old Class 5 student dies by suicide shortly after returning from half-yearly exams

Rajasthan News: A 12-year-old girl from 5th class hanged herself in her room shortly after returning home from her half-yearly examinations. By the time her family broke down the door and entered, she had already died.

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 21, 2025

File photo of the deceased girl: Patrika

12-Year-Old Girl Committed Suicide: A heart-wrenching incident came to light in the Old Bakra Mandi area of Delhi Gate, Ajmer, on Thursday, where a 12-year-old girl, Sonakshi, a student of 5th grade, committed suicide by hanging herself.

The child, who had returned home after taking her half-yearly examination, took this step in her room shortly afterwards. When her family members broke down the door and entered, they found her unconscious. She had already died before being taken to the hospital.

Took the Horrific Step After Returning From Exam

Sonakshi, the daughter of Sumit Parcha, had gone to school as usual and returned home in the afternoon after taking her half-yearly examination. After the exam, she went straight to her room. When she did not come out after some time, her family became suspicious. When there was no response to their calls, the door was broken down, and the child was found hanging.

The family immediately took her to JLN Hospital, but the doctors declared her dead. Upon receiving information about the incident, Head Constable Ramdev Khatik of Ganj Police Station arrived at the scene and had the body placed in the mortuary.

Father in De-addiction Centre and Mother at Her Parental Home

Police investigation revealed that the child's father is currently admitted to a de-addiction centre due to alcohol addiction. Due to continuous stress and domestic problems, the child's mother has been living at her parental home for some time. In such a situation, Sonakshi and her elder brother Veer lived alone at home. Their uncle, Surjeet, was taking care of both children. The police have started investigating the matter.

Published on:

21 Nov 2025 02:17 pm

English News / National News / Ajmer: 12-year-old Class 5 student dies by suicide shortly after returning from half-yearly exams

