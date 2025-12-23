23 December 2025,

Ajmer

Bomb Threat: Collectors offices in three Rajasthan districts evacuated; search operation underway

Ajmer and Barmer Collectorate bomb threat: The series of bomb threats to district collectorate offices in Rajasthan is not stopping.

2 min read
Google source verification

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 23, 2025

Barmer-Collectorate-bomb-threat

Barmer district collectorate. Photo: Patrika

Ajmer: The series of bomb threats to district collectorate offices in Rajasthan does not seem to be stopping. Ajmer, Dholpur, and Barmer district collectorates received bomb threats on Tuesday, causing a stir among the administration and security agencies.

According to information, a threatening email was received at the Ajmer, Dholpur, and Barmer collectorate offices around 11:45 AM. Upon receiving the threatening email, the administration evacuated the collectorate premises as a precautionary measure. The police, bomb disposal squad, and dog squad were called to the scene. A thorough search operation was conducted at all three locations. However, no suspicious object has been found so far.

Email to Barmer Came from Tamil Nadu

The Barmer collectorate received a threat via email to blow it up on Tuesday morning. The police evacuated the entire collectorate office and started a search operation. Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena stated that the collectorate premises have been sealed following the threat. Police and security agencies are investigating. However, no suspicious object has been found yet.

Threat Causes Commotion in Ajmer

Additional SP City Himanshu Jangid said that a threatening email was received by Ajmer District Collector Lok Bandhu this morning. The threat to blow up the collectorate with a bomb caused a stir in Ajmer, especially with the ongoing Urs festival. Police who arrived at the scene immediately evacuated the collectorate premises.

Third Threat Email to Ajmer This Month

This is the third bomb threat received by the Ajmer District Collectorate this month. Previously, on December 4 and 10, similar threats were received to blow up the Ajmer District Collectorate and the Dargah.

Dholpur Collectorate Also Received Threat

A threatening email to blow up the Dholpur Collectorate also caused a stir. The police administration took immediate action and evacuated the collectorate premises. For security reasons, the SP office adjacent to the collectorate was also evacuated. A dog squad team from Bharatpur was called to the scene for investigation. SP Vikas Sangwan himself is conducting a thorough search of the premises with police force.

Ajmer

Rajasthan

