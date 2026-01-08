Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, passes away at 49 in New York

Agnivesh Agarwal (Image: Patrika)
Ajmer. Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal, passed away in New York at the age of 49. He was admitted to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries in a skiing accident. While undergoing treatment, he died of cardiac arrest.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of Agnivesh Agarwal, son of Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal and former Chairman of Hindustan Zinc. Sharma stated that he was shocked by the news of his passing and that his untimely departure is an irreparable loss.
He further added, "My deepest condolences to Anil Agarwal and his entire family in this hour of grief." He prayed to God for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear this unbearable pain.
Similarly, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed deep grief over the demise of Agnivesh Agarwal, stating that he was extremely distressed to hear the news of his sudden death. Gehlot remarked that his passing at the young age of 49 is extremely tragic.
His contribution to promoting industry in Rajasthan will always be remembered. In this difficult time, his deepest sympathies are with Anil Agarwal and the entire family. He prayed to God for peace for the departed soul and strength for the grieving family to bear this devastating loss.
Following Agnivesh's demise, Anil Agarwal shared a deeply emotional message on social media. In his post, he spoke about his son's big dreams and his vision for society. He mentioned that Agnivesh wished for no child to go hungry, for every child to receive an education, for women to be economically empowered, and for youth to have livelihood opportunities. On this occasion, Anil Agarwal reiterated his commitment to spending 75 percent of his earnings on societal welfare.
In his post, he wrote that today is the darkest day of his life. He stated that his son Agnivesh was only 49 years old, was completely healthy, and was full of life and dreams.
After a skiing accident in America, he was recovering at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. The family and doctors were hopeful that the danger had passed, but a sudden cardiac arrest led to his death.
Anil Agarwal also shared that Agnivesh was interested in sports, connected with music, and possessed leadership qualities. He studied at Mayo College, Ajmer, and later founded Fujairah Gold. He also became the Chairman of Hindustan Zinc and earned respect in his professional field.
Despite his achievements, he remained a simple, friendly, and sensitive person. According to his father, Agnivesh was not just a son but also a friend and a source of pride. It is noteworthy that Agnivesh was born on June 3, 1976, in Patna. He received his early education at Mayo College in Ajmer.
Agnivesh Agarwal was active in the business world and held directorships in various companies. These include Tengpani Tea Company Limited, Twin Star International Limited, Sterlite Infrastructure Private Limited, Sterlite Infrastructure Holdings Private Limited, Sterlite Iron and Steel Company Limited, and Primex Healthcare and Research Private Limited.
Anil Agarwal began his business career in the mid-1970s with metal scrap trading. Anil Agarwal began his business career in the mid-1970s with metal scrap trading.
Big NewsView All
Ajmer
Rajasthan
Trending