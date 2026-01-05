5 January 2026,

Monday

Ajmer

Rajasthan Govt Jobs: thousands of vacancies to be announced in Rajasthan Budget

Good news for unemployed youth in Rajasthan. Announcements for thousands of recruitments will be made in the Rajasthan budget.

Ajmer

Patrika Desk

Jan 05, 2026

Jobs 2026

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is awaiting new recruitments along with lakhs of aspirants in Rajasthan. The state's budget for 2026-27 will be presented in February, which will include announcements for recruitments. Particularly, RAS and Subordinate Services, Medical Education, Secondary Education, and other recruitments are significant.

Recruitment examinations for RAS and Subordinate Services, College Lecturer, School Lecturer, Agriculture, Prisons, Junior Accountant, and others are conducted through RPSC. The budget for 2026-27 will be released in February. Following the announcement of new recruitments, the Personnel Department and the government will begin sending requisitions.

Number of Vacancies by Year

  • Year 2018 – 18,000
  • Year 2019 – 12,500
  • Year 2020 – 8,100
  • Year 2021 – 6,540
  • Year 2022 – 10,300
  • Year 2023 – 17,350
  • Year 2024 – 11,205
  • Year 2025 – 13,394

RAS Recruitment is Important

The RAS and Subordinate Services Recruitment Examination-2024 was announced for 1096 posts. Now, the RAS recruitment for 2025-26 is expected, likely to have between 700 to 900 posts.

Requisitions Received Last Year

  • Lecturer Ayurveda (Ayurveda Department) – 8 posts
  • Deputy Commandant (Home Guard Department) – 04 posts
  • Assistant Electrical Inspector (Energy Department) – 9 posts
  • Junior Chemist (Public Health Engineering Department) – 13 posts
  • Assistant Agricultural Engineer (Agriculture Department) – 281 posts
  • Animal Husbandry Department (Veterinary Officer) – 1100 posts
  • Sub-Inspector/Platoon Commander (Home Group-1) Department – 1015
  • Professor and Coach (School Education Department) – 3225
  • Senior Teacher (Secondary Education Department) – 6500
  • Junior Law Officer (JDA) - 12 posts
  • Professor Agriculture (School Education) - 500 posts
  • Assistant Professor (College Education) - 574 posts
  • Statistical Officer (Statistics Department) – 113 posts
  • Protection Officer (Women Empowerment) - 12 posts
  • Assistant Director Senior Scientific Officer - 28 posts

Published on:

05 Jan 2026 11:54 am

English News / Rajasthan / Ajmer / Rajasthan Govt Jobs: thousands of vacancies to be announced in Rajasthan Budget

