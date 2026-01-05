Rajasthan Govt Jobs: thousands of vacancies to be announced in Rajasthan Budget

Jobs 2026(Image-Freepik)
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is awaiting new recruitments along with lakhs of aspirants in Rajasthan. The state's budget for 2026-27 will be presented in February, which will include announcements for recruitments. Particularly, RAS and Subordinate Services, Medical Education, Secondary Education, and other recruitments are significant.
Recruitment examinations for RAS and Subordinate Services, College Lecturer, School Lecturer, Agriculture, Prisons, Junior Accountant, and others are conducted through RPSC. The budget for 2026-27 will be released in February. Following the announcement of new recruitments, the Personnel Department and the government will begin sending requisitions.
The RAS and Subordinate Services Recruitment Examination-2024 was announced for 1096 posts. Now, the RAS recruitment for 2025-26 is expected, likely to have between 700 to 900 posts.
