Ajmer News: Student attempts suicide after receiving low attendance notice, leaves suicide note in English

Ajmer: A case of a 10th-grade student attempting suicide before board exams has come to light in the Alwar Gate police station area. The student consumed a poisonous substance at home after receiving a notice from the school regarding low attendance. Her family rushed her to the hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the ICU.
According to information, the 16-year-old girl consumed a poisonous substance at home on Tuesday afternoon. Her condition deteriorated, and her family took her to JLN Hospital. She is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the paediatrics department.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl is a 10th-grade student at a private school located near Narela. The school management had sent a notice to the student's family regarding her low attendance. Her mother stated that during the PTM after the pre-board exams in January, the student's attendance was reported as 60 per cent. Subsequently, about 4-5 days ago, a notice was sent on social media stating her attendance as 50 per cent and denying her entry to the board exams. The family had been making repeated visits to the school regarding this matter.
The student's mother alleged that the school management and teachers were mentally harassing her daughter. The teachers had instructed other students and their parents not to talk to the student. Other female students in the class were pressured to maintain distance from her, causing the student to be under mental stress.
Before consuming the poisonous substance, the student wrote a suicide note in English. In it, she apologised to her mother and brother, stating that she could not live up to their expectations. She also mentioned being isolated from other students at school, being harassed by teachers, and her fear of a ruined future.
Investigation revealed that the student's mother was working in the fields, and she was alone at home. After some time, when her elder brother returned home, he found her unconscious. Seeing his sister in an unconscious state, he raised an alarm. Hearing his cries, the family members gathered. They took her to JLN Hospital, where she is being treated in the ICU of the paediatrics department.
The student consumed a poisonous substance. She did not want to go to school. It has also come to light that her attendance was short. The matter will be investigated once the student recovers.
Narendra Singh Jakhar, Station House Officer, Alwar Gate
