Indian Railways Implements OTP System for Tatkal Tickets on 102 Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express Trains

Ajmer. The OTP-based Tatkal ticket booking facility has been commenced in a phased manner from railway station counters in 102 Rajdhani and Shatabdi Express trains running across the country. The aim is to make Tatkal ticketing secure and transparent.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Mihir Dev stated that on Friday, the OTP-based Tatkal booking facility was launched for train number 12015/12016, the Durai-New Delhi Shatabdi Express, related to Ajmer.
Similarly, from December 4, this facility will also be introduced for train number 12957/12958, the Sabarmati-New Delhi Rajdhani Express, which halts and departs from Ajmer. Information regarding this has been posted on the reservation centre window. Passengers are also being informed at the reservation centre and the station.
Under the process for the Tatkal ticket booking facility, it will be mandatory to write the mobile number on the Tatkal reservation requisition form. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number at the time of making a Tatkal reservation. This will have to be provided to the staff working at the reservation counter. Only then will the passenger's Tatkal ticket be generated.
