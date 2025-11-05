Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patrika Special

Why is Lord Brahma Not Worshipped in Homes? Unveiling the Centuries-Old Mystery Linked to the Pushkar Fair

What is the reason behind not worshipping Lord Brahma in homes, know the centuries-old mystery associated with the Pushkar Fair.

3 min read
Google source verification

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 05, 2025

Pushkar Fair (Image: Patrika)

Pushkar, a town nestled at the foothills of the Aravalli hills near Ajmer city in Rajasthan, is also known as Tirthraj Pushkar. The origin of Pushkar, considered a Sat Yuga (golden age) pilgrimage site, is linked to a creation-sacrifice associated with the origin of the universe on Earth.

Local elders, citing a narrative from the 'Srishti Khand' (Creation Chapter) of the Padma Purana, explain that Lord Brahma created the Pushkar pilgrimage to bring forth creation.

A demon named Vajra used to trouble Brahma's sons. To vanquish him, Brahma unleashed a weapon shaped like a lotus flower. Its petals fell in three places, from where natural springs emerged.

These three locations, known as Jyeshtha Pushkar, Madhya Pushkar, and Kanishka Pushkar, exist to this day. Lord Brahma performed the creation-sacrifice at the Jyeshtha Pushkar lake.

To invite his wife, Savitri, for the puja and havan (fire ritual), Brahma sent his son, Narada. As the auspicious time for the yagna was passing and Savitri could not arrive on time, Brahma transformed a celestial maiden, who was coming to the city as a Gurjar kanya (daughter of a cowherd) from Nand Gaon, into grass with mantras. He named her Gayatri and performed the yagna with her. Enraged by this, Savitri cursed Brahma.

Since then, Brahma is worshipped only in the temple in Pushkar, not in homes. Because this creation sacrifice was performed over five days, from the Ekadashi (11th day) of Kartik month to the Purnima (full moon) date, a religious Pushkar fair has been organised for hundreds of years, lasting for five days.

Five Major Temples of Pushkar

Although there are temples in every household in Pushkar, five are considered the main temples. The Brahma Temple houses the idols of Lord Brahma, the creator of the universe, along with Gayatri.

The other four major temples include those of Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar, Lord Shri Rangnath Venugopal, Lord Shri Rama Vaikunth Nath, and Atmateshwar Mahadev, making a total of five prominent temples.

A Lake Surrounded by 52 Ghats

The Pushkar Lake holds the utmost significance in Pushkar. It is said that after a spring of water, resembling a cow's hoof print, emerged, Maharaja Nahar Rao Parihar of Jodhpur renovated it.

Subsequently, various princely states of Rajasthan, including Kota, Bikaner, Sikar, Jaipur, Kishangarh, Bharatpur, and Gwalior, built ghats (steps leading to the water) along the banks of this lake, enhancing its grandeur. Currently, there is no water in Madhya Pushkar, and Kanishka Pushkar is referred to as Rudra Pushkar, or Budha Pushkar.

According to religious belief, bathing in Pushkar Lake grants liberation from sins. During Kartik Purnima, millions of devotees from far and wide take a dip in Pushkar Lake as an act of faith.



Every year, millions of tourists from across the country and the world visit Pushkar. The Pushkar Fair, held annually in November, further enhances the vibrancy of this town. This fair is like a festival for foreign tourists.



Reaching Pushkar is very easy. It is just 11 kilometres from Ajmer railway station, and about 150 kilometres from Jaipur. The nearest airport is Kishangarh, which is approximately 40 kilometres away.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

05 Nov 2025 11:01 am

English News / Patrika Special / Why is Lord Brahma Not Worshipped in Homes? Unveiling the Centuries-Old Mystery Linked to the Pushkar Fair

Big News

View All

Patrika Special

Trending

Chai Pani DC: Indian Street Food Now in America in Different Varieties

Patrika Special

Trump Arrives in Malaysia for ASEAN Summit, PM Modi to Join Virtually: What's Behind This Distance?

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Patrika Special

Poverty in India: Those spending ₹65 daily in cities and ₹55 in villages are not poor, what are the 12 parameters for determining poverty?

Patrika Special

From Serenity to Spectacle: How Diwali’s Soul Changed Over Time

diwali in jaipur 1942
Patrika Special

Paras Dogra, the 'Sachin Tendulkar of Ranji Trophy', scores 32nd century at 40, crosses 10,000 first-class runs.

Cricket News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.