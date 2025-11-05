Why is Lord Brahma Not Worshipped in Homes? Unveiling the Centuries-Old Mystery Linked to the Pushkar Fair

To invite his wife, Savitri, for the puja and havan (fire ritual), Brahma sent his son, Narada. As the auspicious time for the yagna was passing and Savitri could not arrive on time, Brahma transformed a celestial maiden, who was coming to the city as a Gurjar kanya (daughter of a cowherd) from Nand Gaon, into grass with mantras. He named her Gayatri and performed the yagna with her. Enraged by this, Savitri cursed Brahma.