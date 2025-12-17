Delhi's Air and Water Quality Deteriorating; Why Did Bihar's Narkatiaganj Become World's Most Polluted City?

Pushyamitra states that three to four pollution monitoring meters have been installed in every district of Bihar. This work has been done at the block level. As a result, in the last few years, cities in Bihar have started appearing in the list of polluted cities. He says that due to humidity in winter, air pollution gets trapped here. If straw is burned to ward off the cold, its smoke lingers within a 50-meter radius, which contributes to increasing the level of air pollution.