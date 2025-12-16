Vijay Diwas 2025: Father-Son Duo Humiliated Pakistan, Don’t Forget These 1971 Heroes

Whenever you pass by Kartavya Path (formerly Race Course Road), pause for a moment. Remember Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon. During the 1971 war, he lived in the Air Force quarters right here. On December 14, he shot down two Pakistani Sabre jet aircraft. He was martyred at the young age of 26. The country awarded him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. There has been a long-standing demand to name a road in the Race Course area after him. It is hoped that this will happen soon.