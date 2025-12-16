16 December 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika Special

Vijay Diwas 2025: Father-Son Duo Humiliated Pakistan, Don’t Forget These 1971 Heroes

Air Chief Marshal Idris Hasan Latif also deserves credit for "choking Pakistan" in 1971. He was the Assistant Chief of Air Staff at that time.

3 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

image

Vivek Shukla

Dec 16, 2025

Image: Patrika

Exactly 53 years ago today, the Pakistani army surrendered to the Indian forces in Dhaka. More than 90,000 soldiers laid down their arms. Since then, the country celebrates this day with pride every year. The main ceremony is held in Delhi, as it is here that the memories of many heroes of 1971 reside.

A Warrior Near Kartavya Path

Whenever you pass by Kartavya Path (formerly Race Course Road), pause for a moment. Remember Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon. During the 1971 war, he lived in the Air Force quarters right here. On December 14, he shot down two Pakistani Sabre jet aircraft. He was martyred at the young age of 26. The country awarded him the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. There has been a long-standing demand to name a road in the Race Course area after him. It is hoped that this will happen soon.

The Strategist Who Put a Thumb in Pakistan's Throat

In 1971, Air Chief Marshal Idris Hasan Latif also deserves credit for putting a thumb in Pakistan's throat. He was the Assistant Chief of Air Staff at the time. He had his eye on every flight, the needs of every unit, and the planning of every attack. When Pakistan surrendered, he was in the Eastern Sector in Shillong. There is a road in Delhi Cantt named after him.

Latif Saheb also had a special connection with the country's first Republic Day. In 1950, Squadron Leader Latif led the first fly-past with a formation of Hawk Tempest aircraft. The nation was mesmerised for the first time by the aerial acrobatics. He also fought in the wars of 1948 and 1965 and, as Air Force Chief, oversaw the procurement of Jaguar aircraft.

The Tiger of Shakargarh

In Anand Niketan, South Delhi, there is a house where the story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient of 1971 is told daily – Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. At just 21 years of age, he destroyed 10 enemy tanks in the Shakargarh sector. His father was also fighting in the same war. On December 16, 1971, his tank caught fire, but his troop was so inspired that they charged at the enemy and achieved victory. People call him the "Lion of Shakargarh." Arun Vihar in Noida is named after him.

The house in Anand Niketan was built by his father. Today, his younger brother lives there with his family, cherishing Arun's memories daily. A film titled "Ekkis" is set to be released soon, based on his life. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, this film tells the inspiring story of the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.

Jacob's Strategy Wrote History. In the drawing-room of a house in Som Vihar, R.K. Puram, hangs that historic photograph – General J.F.R. Jacob stands smiling, while Lieutenant General Niazi signs the surrender papers in front of him. General Jacob, from the Jewish community, worked a miracle on the Eastern front with his strategy.

He gave Niazi only half an hour – either surrender with 90,000 soldiers, or... The result is before everyone. Today, General Jacob rests in the Jewish cemetery on Humayun Road. His house is still in Som Vihar.

An Enemy Soldier Honoured in Delhi

His website states that in the 1965 war, he destroyed one Indian fighter aircraft, 15 tanks, and 12 vehicles. He was awarded the "Sitara-e-Jurat." On February 28, 2008, his book "Three Presidents and an Aide" was launched in Delhi. Former Prime Minister I.K. Gujral, Captain Amarinder Singh, and many other dignitaries were present. He spoke of India-Pakistan friendship, sidestepping talk of war. When he was battling cancer, Adnan Sami brought him to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai. India accorded him full respect.

Is our heart so large that we can consider an enemy warrior our guest? Will Arun Khetarpal's film "Ekkis" ever be screened in Pakistani cinemas? Perhaps time will provide the answers to these questions. But today, on Vijay Diwas, let us remember this: do not forget those warriors who put a thumb in Pakistan's throat and raised India's head high.

Updated on:

16 Dec 2025 11:33 am

Published on:

16 Dec 2025 11:10 am

