Rajvanshi Ji, Wife of Rajendra Prasad, Was the ‘Maa Ji’ of Rashtrapati Bhavan: What Did India’s First President Say About His Life Partner?

Rajvanshi Devi blessed the first organised Chhath Mahaparv celebrated in the capital, Delhi. The first Chhath celebration was being organised in 1956 on the initiative of Shri Kant Dubey, a resident of the Sarojini Nagar colony for Central Government employees. He, along with some members of the Bhojpuri community in the capital, reached Rashtrapati Bhavan on bicycles. They invited Dr. Rajendra Prasad to participate in the Chhath festival. In those days, security arrangements were not as stringent as they are today. Although, for various reasons, he could not attend, his wife, Rajvanshi Devi, did participate in the Chhath Mahaparv organised in Sarojini Nagar. She continued to attend this event for the next few years and interacted warmly with everyone. Rajvanshi Devi also occasionally visited the flat of her relative, Vishweshwar Narayan, who lived in Sarojini Nagar.