Rajvanshi Ji, Wife of Rajendra Prasad, Was the ‘Maa Ji’ of Rashtrapati Bhavan: What Did India’s First President Say About His Life Partner?

Image: Patrika
During the tenure of Dr. Rajendra Prasad as the President of the country (1950-1962), his wife, Rajvanshi Devi, initiated the tradition of celebrating several special festivals at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Simple, humble, patient, and extremely self-sacrificing – this was Rajvanshi Devi's personality. Rajvanshi Devi would spend time with visitors and staff during Diwali, Holi, Raksha Bandhan, and Eid. Dr. Rajendra Prasad would leave after a short while, but Rajvanshi Devi would stay. Everyone at Rashtrapati Bhavan called her 'Maa Ji'.
Rajvanshi Devi symbolises the countless Indian women of that era who dedicated their entire lives to realising their husbands' grand dreams without seeking any name or recognition. She never made headlines in newspapers, nor did she give any speeches, but her self-sacrificing image behind a great man like Dr. Rajendra Prasad further elevated the dignity of India's first presidential couple. Today, as we remember India's first President, the silent yet unwavering support of Rajvanshi Devi is also spontaneously recalled.
Rajvanshi Devi also used to honour meritorious children by participating in programmes held at the school within Rashtrapati Bhavan. The school is now named Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya. Every year on February 1st, Rashtrapati Bhavan Day is celebrated. Rajvanshi Devi would be present at the cultural events on this day with the staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their families.
After assuming the office of the first President of the country, Dr. Rajendra Prasad began living with his family at Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 1, 1950. It was referred to as Rashtrapati Bhavan from January 26, 1950. On this occasion, Rashtrapati Bhavan Day is celebrated here every year on February 1st. During this time, cultural programmes and sports competitions are organised among the staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan and their families. The winners are awarded prizes by the President. Rajvanshi Devi never let the staff of Rashtrapati Bhavan feel that she was the wife of the country's President.
Rajvanshi Devi provided unwavering support to her husband throughout his long struggle in the freedom movement and his service to the nation. Rajvanshi Devi was born in a prosperous Kayastha family in a small village called Tenuar (or Tenua), near Jiradei village in the Saran district of Bihar (present-day Siwan). Her father, Shri Sukhdev Sahay, was a landlord and a respected figure. According to the customs of that time, child marriage was prevalent. At the tender age of 13, in 1901 (or according to some sources, in 1896-97, when she was 8-9 years old), she was married to Rajendra Prasad, who was 12-13 years old.
When Dr. Rajendra Prasad met Gandhiji in 1917 and plunged into the freedom movement, his life became entirely dedicated to the country. All responsibilities at home fell upon Rajvanshi Devi. Rajendra Prasad was repeatedly imprisoned – during the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1920, the Salt Satyagraha of 1930-31, and the Quit India Movement of 1942, involving long jail terms. During this period, the family also faced financial hardship, as Rajendra Prasad had given up his law practice and renounced everything at Gandhiji's call.
Rajvanshi Devi never opposed this. She quietly raised the children, managed the household, and served the elders of the family in her husband's absence. They had only one son, Mrityunjay Prasad (born 1920), who later became active in Bihar's political life. They had no daughters.
Rajvanshi Devi blessed the first organised Chhath Mahaparv celebrated in the capital, Delhi. The first Chhath celebration was being organised in 1956 on the initiative of Shri Kant Dubey, a resident of the Sarojini Nagar colony for Central Government employees. He, along with some members of the Bhojpuri community in the capital, reached Rashtrapati Bhavan on bicycles. They invited Dr. Rajendra Prasad to participate in the Chhath festival. In those days, security arrangements were not as stringent as they are today. Although, for various reasons, he could not attend, his wife, Rajvanshi Devi, did participate in the Chhath Mahaparv organised in Sarojini Nagar. She continued to attend this event for the next few years and interacted warmly with everyone. Rajvanshi Devi also occasionally visited the flat of her relative, Vishweshwar Narayan, who lived in Sarojini Nagar.
Rajvanshi Devi was an epitome of simplicity and humility. She would sometimes personally drop her granddaughters at Raghumal Kanya Vidyalaya in Connaught Place in the morning. The Jan Sangh was founded in 1951 in this very school. It was on the initiative of Dr. Rajendra Prasad that both a temple and a mosque were constructed within the premises of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Some knowledgeable individuals say that he took this step on the advice of his wife, Rajvanshi Devi. Since a church and a gurudwara were already present just outside Rashtrapati Bhavan, perhaps there was no perceived need to build them.
Dr. Rajendra Prasad writes that his marriage took place at a very young age (around 13 years of age, in 1897). "My marriage took place at a very young age. My wife's name was Rajvanshi Devi. She was like a mother to me."
He praised his wife's patience and sacrifice when he was imprisoned during the freedom movement. "When I went to jail, all the responsibility of the house rested on my wife. She never complained. Educating the children, managing the household, looking after the village – she handled everything alone. When I came out, I saw that everything was in order. I will always be indebted to her sacrifice and forbearance."
Rajvanshi Devi passed away on September 9, 1962. Dr. Rajendra Prasad wrote: "My life companion left before me. She dedicated her entire life to me. I was left alone."
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending