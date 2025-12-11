Bhopal Metro's 16-Year Journey from Dream to Reality: A New Identity for the Nawab City

After months of digging, the roar of machines, and amidst the earthy fragrance of Bhopal's refined soil, my tracks were laid, and then I came into existence… There were many announcements that I would start running from a certain date, the dates arrived and passed… then new dates, then the run was postponed, many announcements were made and then postponed.. And now, once again, December 21, 2025, has been set as the date… CM Dr. Mohan Yadav has said that he will gift Bhopal the metro on Sunday, December 21, 2025. If everything goes according to the CM's announcement, there are only 10 days left… on the 11th day, I will begin the story of an easy journey for the people of Bhopal. The story of my 16-year journey has not been easy… during this time, there were many obstacles, work stopped, but now, leaving behind these hurdles and obstructions, I am finally ready to write a new chapter of the city's development… Wouldn't you like to know the tales of my struggles and the beginning of the new story on December 21, 2025…?