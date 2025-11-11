Delhi Blast: Delhi Shaken Again After 14 Years, 19 Major Attacks in the Country in Last 40 Years

The first major blast in Delhi occurred in 1985. On May 10, bombs fitted in transistors exploded at multiple locations simultaneously. This bomb blast claimed the lives of 49 people, while 127 were injured. The attacks were carried out on buses, markets, and public places. Following this, on May 21, 1996, a severe blast occurred in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar. This attack resulted in 13 deaths and over 38 injuries. In the last forty years, Delhi and several other major cities across the country have been shaken by more than 15 such incidents.