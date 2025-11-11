Delhi Blast: Delhi Shaken Again After 14 Years, 19 Major Attacks in the Country in Last 40 Years

Delhi Blast (Image: Patrika)
Delhi Blast: On the evening of Monday, November 10, 2025, a car bomb blast near Delhi's Red Fort resulted in the deaths of 9 people, with over 20 others injured. Media reports suggest the name of Dr. Umar from Pulwama in carrying out this suicide attack. Delhi was shaken by bomb blasts after approximately 14 years. Prior to this, a blast occurred outside the Delhi High Court on September 7, 2011. The explosive was kept in a briefcase. Several people were injured in this blast, but there were no fatalities.
The first major blast in Delhi occurred in 1985. On May 10, bombs fitted in transistors exploded at multiple locations simultaneously. This bomb blast claimed the lives of 49 people, while 127 were injured. The attacks were carried out on buses, markets, and public places. Following this, on May 21, 1996, a severe blast occurred in the Central Market of Lajpat Nagar. This attack resulted in 13 deaths and over 38 injuries. In the last forty years, Delhi and several other major cities across the country have been shaken by more than 15 such incidents.
On March 12, 1993, 12 serial bomb blasts rocked Mumbai. Between 1:30 PM and 3:40 PM, vehicles laden with RDX targeted 13 locations, including the Bombay Stock Exchange, Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, and Plaza Cinema. This attack killed 257 people and injured 1,400. Dawood Ibrahim's D Company was accused of the attack. This was the first major serial bomb blast in India.
On December 13, 2001, at 11:30 AM, five terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Parliament House. They entered through the VP House gate in a white Ambassador car carrying explosives, AK-47s, and grenades. All terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces. Nine people were martyred, including 5 Delhi Police personnel, 2 Parliament security staff, 1 gardener, and 1 woman constable, while 18 people were injured. The attack occurred during a Parliament session. Prime Minister Vajpayee and Sonia Gandhi were inside Parliament at the time.
On August 25, 2003, two car bomb explosions spread terror in Mumbai. The first blast occurred in a taxi in Zaveri Bazaar at 1 PM, and the second near the Gateway of India at 1:55 PM. RDX was used for the blasts. These blasts killed 52 people and injured 184. Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attacks.
On October 29, 2005, two days before Diwali, three bomb blasts occurred in Delhi. Explosions took place in Paharganj Market at 5:38 PM, Sarojini Nagar Market at 5:56 PM, and a bus in Govindpuri at 6:00 PM. Bags filled with RDX claimed the lives of 62 people, while over 100 were injured.
On July 11, 2006, between 6:24 PM and 6:35 PM, seven pressure cooker bombs exploded on Mumbai's suburban trains. The blasts occurred in Matunga, Bandra, Jogeshwari, Borivali, Mahim, Mira Road, and Khar. The RDX-filled bombs killed 209 people and injured over 700. Lashkar-e-Taiba and SIMI claimed responsibility for this attack.
On May 13, 2008, between 7:20 PM and 7:45 PM, eight bomb blasts occurred in Jaipur's Walled City. Bombs filled with ammonium nitrate, RDX, and ball bearings, placed on bicycles, exploded in Manak Chowk Khanda, Chandpole Gate, Badi Chaupar, Chhoti Chaupar, Tripolia Gate, Johari Bazaar, Sanganeri Gate, and other areas. This attack killed 63 people. Indian Mujahideen claimed responsibility for this attack.
On November 26, 2008, at 9:20 PM, 10 Pakistani terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba launched a coordinated attack on Mumbai. They targeted the Taj Palace, Oberoi Trident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, and Cama Hospital. The Taj Hotel was held under siege for many hours. This attack resulted in the deaths of 166 people.
Subsequently, on January 2, 2016, terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked the Pathankot Air Force Station, resulting in 7 deaths. On September 18, 2016, Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out an attack in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir, killing 19 soldiers. On January 8, 2019, terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed once again targeted the Indian Army, martyring 40 soldiers. On April 22, 2025, TRF, affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba, targeted innocent tourists, killing 28.
