Oral Cancer Claims 5 Indian Lives Every Hour, Cases to Surge by 2026: Expert Reveals Causes and Prevention

Oral cancer is the most common cancer among men and can be considered one of the most common cancers in women as well. It can be detected even at Stage Zero, where the success rate is nearly 100%. In Stage One and Stage Two, 80 to 90 percent of people recover. Even in Stage Three, most people recover. The primary challenges arise when the cancer reaches Stage Four. In India, approximately 70 percent of patients are diagnosed at Stage 3 and Stage 4, which is why the recovery outcomes for many are not favourable.