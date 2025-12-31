Oral Cancer Claims 5 Indian Lives Every Hour, Cases to Surge by 2026: Expert Reveals Causes and Prevention

Image: Patrika
You might recall the advertisement for oral cancer that plays before films the one with the 'mukesh' (a type of Indian cigarette/bidi). The government isn't showing this for no reason; the rising graph of this disease has everyone worried. When we talk specifically about mouth cancer, it is emerging as a significant challenge for India, particularly posing a life-threatening problem for men. According to a study published on ScienceDirect, the number of lip and oral cavity cancer cases in Indian men is projected to reach 1,31,414 by 2026. Furthermore, information from the National Oral Cancer Registry indicates that five deaths occur every hour in India due to oral cancer.
Dr. Jayesh Sharma, a cancer surgeon, stated that oral cancer cases are most prevalent among Indian men. If not addressed promptly, it could lead to even greater difficulties in the future. Therefore, it is crucial to understand certain aspects of mouth cancer.
A study published on ScienceDirect indicates that oral cancer accounts for 40 percent of all cancer cases. Cancer registry data was used to project future cancer cases for all states and union territories for every five-year period from 2026 to 2036. The projection estimates the number of lip and oral cavity cancer cases in Indian men to be:
|Year
|Projected Oral Cancer Cases
|2026
|1,31,414
|2031
|1,47,488
|2036
|1,63,224
Indeed, the incidence of oral cancer is high in India, with a particularly elevated risk among young people. The image above clearly illustrates how mouth cancer is affecting the youth of India.
Statistics also reveal that approximately 100,000 new cases of oral cancer are reported in India every year. Dr. Jayesh comments that if more screening were conducted, these numbers could potentially increase further.
Data from the National Oral Cancer Registry indicates that approximately five people die from mouth cancer every hour in India. According to reports from GLOBOCAN and Tata Memorial, 50% to 55% of oral cancer patients succumb to the disease.
Dr. Jayesh explained that late diagnosis is the primary reason for fatalities. Often, most patients reach us at a very late stage, making it difficult to save them. Furthermore, according to a report from Tata Memorial Centre (TMC), approximately 48-50% of oral cancer cases in India are detected at Stage 3 or Stage 4.
Dr. Jayesh states that the biggest cause of oral cancer is tobacco. Statistics show that 90% of mouth cancer cases are directly linked to tobacco consumption. India is akin to the 'capital of oral cancer' globally due to the high prevalence of tobacco use (gutka, khaini, cigarettes). Additionally, the following factors also contribute to mouth cancer:
For individuals who consume both alcohol and tobacco, the risk of developing cancer increases by 15 times, as alcohol aids in the absorption of tobacco's chemicals into the cells. Therefore, it is essential to maintain distance from both substances.
In recent years, the HPV-16 virus has become a major cause of oral and oropharyngeal cancers. It is primarily transmitted through unsafe oral sex.
Dr. Jayesh advised that individuals who consume tobacco, gutka, or alcohol need to be extra vigilant. If the following symptoms appear, one should get themselves checked:
Oral cancer is the most common cancer among men and can be considered one of the most common cancers in women as well. It can be detected even at Stage Zero, where the success rate is nearly 100%. In Stage One and Stage Two, 80 to 90 percent of people recover. Even in Stage Three, most people recover. The primary challenges arise when the cancer reaches Stage Four. In India, approximately 70 percent of patients are diagnosed at Stage 3 and Stage 4, which is why the recovery outcomes for many are not favourable.
Dr. Jayesh emphasizes that the government is raising awareness about avoiding alcohol and cigarettes. The decision to consume them or not rests with the individual. If you fear cancer and are concerned about your family's well-being, it is best to stay away from these substances. Additionally, if you notice any symptoms, seek immediate medical attention and consult a doctor for timely treatment.
