CG News: Negligent crusher plants endanger rural communities, mines act as slow poison

To discuss this serious issue, a Patrika reporter made repeated calls to the District Mining Officer's mobile number, but he did not answer. This itself indicates how the mining resources in the district are being monitored, even though complaints of illegal mining are received over the phone. Former Sarpanch Nomesh Verma states that if steps are not taken in time, this area could be completely engulfed by dust, smog, and explosions. Local residents hope that the district administration and the environment department will intervene soon to prevent this crisis.