CG News: Negligent crusher plants endanger rural communities, mines act as slow poison

Crusher plant negligence puts villagers at risk
CG News: The dust emanating from crusher plants has become a serious crisis for rural and residential areas today. The fine dust generated during stone crushing spreads with the wind to homes, fields, and roads, directly impacting people's health, the environment, and livelihoods. From respiratory illnesses to crop damage, the dust from crusher plants is affecting the daily lives of local residents. The crusher plants and limestone mines operating on the Khairagarh-Rajnandgaon road have created a severe environmental and human crisis in the region.
A thick layer of white dust has coated the roadside trees and plants. Crop yields in the fields are being affected. According to local villagers, the uncontrolled spread of dust is due to the absence of water sprinklers and safety enclosures at the crusher plants. Vehicles moving on the highway are also struggling with the white dust, leading to reduced visibility and an increased risk of accidents. The leaves of the trees appear not green, but covered with a white layer of lime.
The Fear of Blasting
The blasting that occurs 2-3 times a week in the mines poses the biggest threat to the villagers. Explosions, without prior notice or announcement, cause stone fragments to reach settlements. Mud houses have developed cracks, and the elderly are constantly in fear. Villagers report that they have to leave their homes and go far away during blasting, and several accidents have occurred.
Environmental Regulations Ignored
The affected villages of Thelkadih, Chaveli, Mahrum, Imsdidkala, Kalkasa, and surrounding areas are the most impacted. Villagers state that the plant operators are disregarding environmental regulations, with no safety measures or proper care for afforestation. Some saplings have withered due to lack of care.
Crusher Plants Need Strict Monitoring
This problem is not limited to pollution alone. It directly affects the health, livelihoods, and safety of local residents. Villagers are now demanding that the administration impose strict monitoring on crusher plants, enforce mandatory prior notification and safety protocols for blasting, and ensure compliance with environmental standards.
Negligence of the Mining Department
To discuss this serious issue, a Patrika reporter made repeated calls to the District Mining Officer's mobile number, but he did not answer. This itself indicates how the mining resources in the district are being monitored, even though complaints of illegal mining are received over the phone. Former Sarpanch Nomesh Verma states that if steps are not taken in time, this area could be completely engulfed by dust, smog, and explosions. Local residents hope that the district administration and the environment department will intervene soon to prevent this crisis.
Victims' Statements on Crusher Plant Dust
A local resident living near the crusher plant stated, "Due to the dust emanating from the crusher plant, we face severe breathing difficulties. Dust fills up our homes, and children and the elderly are constantly ill. Our crops are being ruined by the crusher dust. Production in the fields has decreased, and the health of our cattle is also affected. Our livelihoods are in danger."
No Action Despite Complaints to Administration
"We have complained to the administration many times, but no concrete action has been taken so far. If steps are not taken soon, the situation will worsen. Studies are being affected due to dust and pollution. Eye irritation and cough are constant."
Key Complaints of Local People
Crops and trees are being destroyed by the dust from crusher plants. Houses are damaged by blasting, creating an atmosphere of fear among children. Illegal mining and violations of rules are rampant. No strict action has been taken despite administrative inspections.
Big NewsView All
Patrika Special
Trending