11 January 2026,

Sunday

Patrika Special

Air India Express Flight: One-Year-Old Infant Dies Mid-Air; Parents Advised on Safe Air Travel for Children

A one-year-old infant has reportedly died on an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru. Let's understand from doctors how safe it is for children to travel by flight and what precautions need to be taken.

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

image

Ravi Gupta

Jan 11, 2026

Image: Patrika

Flight Medical Emergency in Air India: A mother screaming and crying for help mid-flight, hoping to save her child's life. Such an incident occurred on Tuesday on an Air India Express Jaipur-Bengaluru flight (Air India Express Flight). Due to this mid-air crisis, an emergency landing (Indore Airport Flight Emergency Landing) had to be made in Indore, but tragically, the one-year-old infant's life could not be saved. Let's understand the information that has emerged so far regarding this incident. We also consult Dr. Rohit Gupta (Neonatologist) and Dr. Himanshu Gupta (Senior Physician) on what precautions should be taken when travelling with a child on a flight.

Understanding the Air India Jaipur-Bengaluru Flight Incident

According to information that has emerged in the media, the Air India Express flight (IX1240) departed from Jaipur at 5:30 PM. On this flight were Mohammed Azlan and Firoza, travelling with their one-year-old child, Mohammed Abrar. Their elder son was also accompanying them. The family was travelling from Jaipur to their home in Bengaluru. Mid-flight, the child suddenly began experiencing severe difficulty in breathing. Seeing the child's deteriorating condition, the parents immediately informed the cabin crew.

Upon receiving the information, the pilot immediately contacted the nearest airport, Indore. Here, around 7:20 PM, the Indore Air Traffic Control (ATC) granted permission for a medical emergency landing. The flight landed safely at Indore Airport at 7:50 PM, where a team of doctors, an ambulance, and other necessary medical equipment were on standby at the aerobridge.

CPR Failed! The Child Died

However, a doctor who was a passenger on the flight was already administering CPR to the child in an attempt to save its life. The airport's medical staff continued with CPR, and the child was then referred to Dolphin Hospital. Unfortunately, the child had already passed away before reaching the hospital.

Child Was Unwell – Hospital Management

Hospital management informed the media that the child was slightly unwell even before boarding the flight. The family had also conveyed this information. Additionally, it is suspected that during the flight, the child may have choked on water or milk, with it entering the airway incorrectly.

Cases of Flight Medical Emergencies in India

Numerous reports of medical emergencies surface in the Indian aviation sector. According to the Indian Journal of Aerospace Medicine, approximately 3 to 30 medical emergencies are recorded per million passengers. Only 1.7% to 2% of all medical emergencies are so severe that the aircraft needs to be 'diverted' to the nearest airport. Between 2020 and 2025 in India, an average of 15-20 major 'emergency landing' incidents, including technical malfunctions and medical emergencies, are reported annually.

Is it Safe to Travel with a Child on a Flight?

As per the guidelines of the DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), newborns older than 7 days can travel by air. If the infant is less than 7 days old, travel is permitted only in situations like a 'medical emergency' with a doctor's certificate. Therefore, travelling with a child aged 1 year or older on a flight is considered safe.

Doctors Advise on Safety Measures

Dr. Himanshu Gupta states that flying is safe. However, one should avoid flying if the child has any lung infections or diseases, heart conditions, pneumonia, asthma, or any respiratory issues. This is because oxygen levels decrease during flight, and air pressure builds up.

Is Feeding on a Flight Safe?

He further added that feeding a child (giving milk) is also safe. However, his advice is to avoid doing so during landing or take-off, as the flight experiences more turbulence during these phases. While many people consume something themselves to avoid air pressure issues, this is not a safe method. Instead, you can use cotton in the child's ears or other safe devices. It is also advisable to feed a child on a bus or train only when the vehicle has stopped.

Do Not Travel Even with a Normal Cold

Dr. Rohit Gupta says that flying is safe, but one should check the child's health beforehand. If your child has a common cold, cough, or fever, avoid travelling. This is because even such common health issues can cause breathing difficulties in children, and the problem might worsen due to lower oxygen levels on a flight. Therefore, never travel with a sick child.

What to Do if a Child Faces Difficulty on a Flight?

He advises that cabin crew are available on flights. Inform them immediately. Also, do not hide any health issues your child may have, so that proper treatment can be administered. In case of breathing difficulties, an oxygen mask can be used. If the child becomes unconscious, CPR can be given. Similarly, if a child's health deteriorates on a train, call the emergency number immediately or inform the railways via social media to get timely assistance.

