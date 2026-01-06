China and India are powerful nations in Asia, each holding a distinct global identity due to their populations and economies. China has established its reputation in terms of population and manufacturing. However, China is aging, and to rejuvenate its population, it is increasing the prices of condoms and contraceptive medicines. Meanwhile, India has surpassed China in population, and the country appears to be getting younger every day. Furthermore, India's influence is rapidly growing in the global manufacturing industry and digitalisation. Despite these developments, analyst KG Mao from the Chinese International Cooperation Centre has sparked a debate about China being the best.