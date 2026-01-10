Online Health Influencers: Boy Drinks Own Blood Following Advice, 'Online Doctoring' Spreads Like Virus

"Eat this and you'll never get cancer, these things prevent heart attacks..." There are countless videos on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook that guarantee to cure diseases. Recently, a news report emerged about a 17-year-old youth in Moscow, Russia, who was so influenced by an internet video that he started drawing his own blood and drinking it. Several such cases are also seen in India. This presents a new challenge for the health sector and a risk for the public. Let's understand how health influencers are actually harming your health.