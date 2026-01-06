Poisonous Foods: Stale Food, Contaminated Water… 'Deadly Microbes' Double in 20 Minutes, Experts Warn!

Image: Patrika
Poisonous Foods: In Indore, 17 people have died and over a thousand are ill due to contaminated water. On January 3, 100 people fell ill in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, also from drinking contaminated water. Not only this, in the past few days, there have been reports of deaths from eating stale food, and three members of a family dying after eating chicken and spinach curry. These reports have instilled fear in us. When does stale food, water, or boiled potatoes and sweet potatoes kept overnight become life-threatening for us? We will learn about this from experts.
Patrika's Ravi Kumar Gupta spoke with the following experts on contaminated water and stale food: Dr. Arjun Raj (Ayurveda), Dibya Prakash (Dietician), Sunanda Bhola (Researcher), Dr. Himanshu Gupta (Senior Physician)
Sunanda Kumari Bhola, who researches river and dam water, states that if wastewater treatment were effective, an incident like the one in Indore might have been avoided. Information gathered so far suggests that this tragic event occurred when contaminated water (sewage) mixed with drinking water.
Furthermore, India ranks 94th (poor) in the Environmental Performance Index report (Wastewater Treatment). This indicates a need for improvement in wastewater treatment.
Sunanda advises against consuming tap water directly. Water should be boiled before drinking, as contaminated water contains various chemicals and bacteria. Sewage water contains several harmful substances:
Toxic chemicals: Water from homes and small factories mixes with sewage, leading to the presence of various chemicals, such as:
These are sufficient to cause fatalities. Additionally, microplastics are now being found in water, which are also detrimental to our health. Therefore, for your safety, use water cautiously. Avoid using it if it has any foul smell or appears dirty. Also, as responsible citizens, inform the concerned department.
Dr. Himanshu Gupta (Senior Physician) states that contaminated water is a cause of many dangerous diseases. Furthermore, drinking contaminated water significantly increases the risk of kidney failure. This is because lead, mercury, and cadmium are present in contaminated water. These damage the body's organs, especially the kidneys and liver.
Bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella are found, which lead to typhoid. Additionally, the bacterium Vibrio cholerae causes cholera. Viruses like Hepatitis A and E cause jaundice, and Rotavirus causes severe diarrhoea in children. Furthermore, parasites like Giardia and Amoeba cause intestinal infections and cramps. Not only this, but the risk of severe cholera, typhoid, etc., increases, which can be fatal.
Dr. Arjun Raj explains that in Ayurveda, stale food is considered equivalent to poison. It is advised to eat food immediately after it is prepared. Stale rice poses a risk of 'Fried Rice Syndrome'. If cooked rice is left at room temperature for an extended period, a bacterium called Bacillus cereus begins to proliferate.
Dietician Dibya Prakash says that we often think reheating food will kill these bacteria, but this is not the case. They release toxins when heated. Such food should be avoided.
What to do: Rice should be refrigerated within 1-2 hours of cooking.
Stale chicken or other meats increase the risk of Salmonella infection. Cooked chicken and eggs, if not stored properly, develop bacteria very quickly. They are high in protein, and protein-rich foods can spoil rapidly, producing harmful substances like nitrosamines. If not cleaned or cooked thoroughly, Salmonella infection can spread.
What to do: Chicken or other meats should be consumed after cooking. They should be refrigerated within 1-2 hours.
Dr. Arjun states that leaving boiled potatoes and sweet potatoes outside at room temperature overnight can be dangerous to health, a fact we often take lightly.
Potatoes grow underground, so they often contain bacteria called Clostridium Botulinum. When potatoes are boiled, the heat kills the bacteria, but their 'spores' can survive. If boiled potatoes are left in open air, botulinum toxins are produced. These are highly potent toxins that damage the nervous system.
Additionally, both potatoes and sweet potatoes are high-starch foods. After boiling, their starch becomes 'gelatinized', which is a favourite food for bacteria. Room temperature (between 5°C and 60°C) is called the "Danger Zone." In this zone, bacteria double every 20 minutes. If left at room temperature overnight, their numbers increase to such an extent that they cause food poisoning.
How to store: Dibya advised that after boiling, they should be refrigerated within 1-2 hours. Use airtight containers for this. Also, avoid reheating.
Experts have stated that neglecting hygiene in food matters can lead to various illnesses. Therefore, avoid stale food and opt for fresh meals. Also, be vigilant about drinking water.
