6 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

Home

video_icon

Shorts

catch_icon

Plus

epaper_icon

Epaper

icon

Profile

Patrika Special

Poisonous Foods: Stale Food, Contaminated Water… 'Deadly Microbes' Double in 20 Minutes, Experts Warn!

Poisonous Foods: 17 people have died so far in Indore due to contaminated water. On January 3rd, 100 people fell ill in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, also due to drinking contaminated water. News is also coming in of people dying from stale food. Let's,

3 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

image

Ravi Gupta

Jan 06, 2026

Image: Patrika

Poisonous Foods: In Indore, 17 people have died and over a thousand are ill due to contaminated water. On January 3, 100 people fell ill in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, also from drinking contaminated water. Not only this, in the past few days, there have been reports of deaths from eating stale food, and three members of a family dying after eating chicken and spinach curry. These reports have instilled fear in us. When does stale food, water, or boiled potatoes and sweet potatoes kept overnight become life-threatening for us? We will learn about this from experts.

Expert Tips: Experts' Opinions on Contaminated Water and Stale Food

Patrika's Ravi Kumar Gupta spoke with the following experts on contaminated water and stale food: Dr. Arjun Raj (Ayurveda), Dibya Prakash (Dietician), Sunanda Bhola (Researcher), Dr. Himanshu Gupta (Senior Physician)

'Indore' Exposes Flaws in Wastewater Treatment

Sunanda Kumari Bhola, who researches river and dam water, states that if wastewater treatment were effective, an incident like the one in Indore might have been avoided. Information gathered so far suggests that this tragic event occurred when contaminated water (sewage) mixed with drinking water.

Furthermore, India ranks 94th (poor) in the Environmental Performance Index report (Wastewater Treatment). This indicates a need for improvement in wastewater treatment.

Sunanda advises against consuming tap water directly. Water should be boiled before drinking, as contaminated water contains various chemicals and bacteria. Sewage water contains several harmful substances:

  • Bacteria: E. coli, Salmonella, Vibrio cholerae.
  • Viruses: Hepatitis A and E, and Rotavirus.
  • Protozoa: Giardia and Amoeba.

Toxic chemicals: Water from homes and small factories mixes with sewage, leading to the presence of various chemicals, such as:

  • Heavy Metals: Lead, Mercury, and Cadmium.
  • Nitrates and Phosphates: These originate from agriculture and detergents. An excess of these in water depletes oxygen, causing fish to die.
  • Detergents and Soaps: The chemicals in these are harmful to the skin and make the water toxic.

These are sufficient to cause fatalities. Additionally, microplastics are now being found in water, which are also detrimental to our health. Therefore, for your safety, use water cautiously. Avoid using it if it has any foul smell or appears dirty. Also, as responsible citizens, inform the concerned department.

Contaminated Water is a Kidney Killer: Dr. Himanshu Gupta

Dr. Himanshu Gupta (Senior Physician) states that contaminated water is a cause of many dangerous diseases. Furthermore, drinking contaminated water significantly increases the risk of kidney failure. This is because lead, mercury, and cadmium are present in contaminated water. These damage the body's organs, especially the kidneys and liver.

Bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella are found, which lead to typhoid. Additionally, the bacterium Vibrio cholerae causes cholera. Viruses like Hepatitis A and E cause jaundice, and Rotavirus causes severe diarrhoea in children. Furthermore, parasites like Giardia and Amoeba cause intestinal infections and cramps. Not only this, but the risk of severe cholera, typhoid, etc., increases, which can be fatal.

Why is Stale Food Dangerous?

Dr. Arjun Raj explains that in Ayurveda, stale food is considered equivalent to poison. It is advised to eat food immediately after it is prepared. Stale rice poses a risk of 'Fried Rice Syndrome'. If cooked rice is left at room temperature for an extended period, a bacterium called Bacillus cereus begins to proliferate.

Dietician Dibya Prakash says that we often think reheating food will kill these bacteria, but this is not the case. They release toxins when heated. Such food should be avoided.

What to do: Rice should be refrigerated within 1-2 hours of cooking.

Do Not Eat Stale Eggs, Chicken, or Other Meats

Stale chicken or other meats increase the risk of Salmonella infection. Cooked chicken and eggs, if not stored properly, develop bacteria very quickly. They are high in protein, and protein-rich foods can spoil rapidly, producing harmful substances like nitrosamines. If not cleaned or cooked thoroughly, Salmonella infection can spread.

What to do: Chicken or other meats should be consumed after cooking. They should be refrigerated within 1-2 hours.

Do Not Keep Boiled Potatoes and Sweet Potatoes Overnight

Dr. Arjun states that leaving boiled potatoes and sweet potatoes outside at room temperature overnight can be dangerous to health, a fact we often take lightly.

Potatoes grow underground, so they often contain bacteria called Clostridium Botulinum. When potatoes are boiled, the heat kills the bacteria, but their 'spores' can survive. If boiled potatoes are left in open air, botulinum toxins are produced. These are highly potent toxins that damage the nervous system.

Additionally, both potatoes and sweet potatoes are high-starch foods. After boiling, their starch becomes 'gelatinized', which is a favourite food for bacteria. Room temperature (between 5°C and 60°C) is called the "Danger Zone." In this zone, bacteria double every 20 minutes. If left at room temperature overnight, their numbers increase to such an extent that they cause food poisoning.

How to store: Dibya advised that after boiling, they should be refrigerated within 1-2 hours. Use airtight containers for this. Also, avoid reheating.

Identifying Stale Food

  • Stale food becomes sticky.
  • The taste and smell of the food change.
  • Fungal growth may be visible on the surface.

Experts have stated that neglecting hygiene in food matters can lead to various illnesses. Therefore, avoid stale food and opt for fresh meals. Also, be vigilant about drinking water.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Healthy Lifestyle

Special

Updated on:

06 Jan 2026 01:52 pm

Published on:

06 Jan 2026 01:51 pm

English News / Patrika Special / Poisonous Foods: Stale Food, Contaminated Water… 'Deadly Microbes' Double in 20 Minutes, Experts Warn!

Big News

View All

Patrika Special

Trending

New Year 2026: The 182-Year History of the Greeting Card That Made an Indian Businessman a Billionaire

Patrika Special

Oral Cancer Claims 5 Indian Lives Every Hour, Cases to Surge by 2026: Expert Reveals Causes and Prevention

Patrika Special

What is ‘Viruddh Aahar’?: How Food Combinations Can Lead to Illness, Explained by Doctors and Dietitians

Patrika Special

Mini Heart Attack: Is it Real? Don't Ignore Pain Here, Cardiologist Explains

Patrika Special

Salman Khan Turns 60: Fitness Trainer Reveals the Secret Behind His Youthful Energy

Patrika Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.