Poisonous Foods: Stale Food, Contaminated Water… 'Deadly Microbes' Double in 20 Minutes, Experts Warn!

Poisonous Foods: In Indore, 17 people have died and over a thousand are ill due to contaminated water. On January 3, 100 people fell ill in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, also from drinking contaminated water. Not only this, in the past few days, there have been reports of deaths from eating stale food, and three members of a family dying after eating chicken and spinach curry. These reports have instilled fear in us. When does stale food, water, or boiled potatoes and sweet potatoes kept overnight become life-threatening for us? We will learn about this from experts.