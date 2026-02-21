Mobile and Alcohol Addiction Putting Children and Young People at Risk of Fatty Liver; Parents Concerned, Know Prevention Tips

However, those who neglect their health require repeated hospital visits. Doctors are urging parents to focus on their children's diet and physical activities. Fatty liver disease is not exclusive to obese individuals; those with fat accumulation around their abdomen are also at risk. A 2023 health survey in the country indicated that 17% of children were overweight, meaning they were suffering from obesity. The number of children suffering from obesity is projected to reach 22-25% in the next 5-6 years, which is a cause for concern. Measures and symptoms to prevent fatty liver: If the fat in the liver exceeds 10%, it is not healthy. Seek medical treatment from a doctor.