Mobile and Alcohol Addiction Putting Children and Young People at Risk of Fatty Liver; Parents Concerned, Know Prevention Tips

Raipur: Fatty liver disease is becoming common among children and youth, causing concern among parents. Previously, this condition was seen in individuals aged 40 and older, but now it is affecting students aged 12 to 21.
This disease is no longer limited to alcohol; it is rapidly increasing among school children, young people, and the general population. The most worrying aspect is that government hospitals, including Ambedkar Hospital, lack the necessary machinery for liver examination. The disease is being diagnosed through blood tests or sonography.
According to doctors, the primary reasons for this disease in children and youth include spending excessive time sedentary with mobile phones, and consuming junk food and oily meals.
Case-1: A 14-year-old student was taken to a private hospital after experiencing indigestion and mild swelling in his legs. A sonography of the abdomen was performed based on the symptoms. The report was alarming, revealing fat accumulation around the liver. Doctors diagnosed the condition as fatty liver and advised the parents to keep the child away from junk food and mobile phones.
Case-2: A 21-year-old college student, who was heavier than his peers and spent a lot of time on video games and mobile phones, developed a severe issue of fluid accumulation in his abdomen. His medical history revealed that he also consumed alcohol frequently with friends. The family is administering regular medication. Reduced outdoor games, decreased physical activity, and being overweight are also major contributing factors.
Over 250 patients are being treated daily in the paediatrics and medicine departments of private hospitals and Ambedkar Hospital, who are confirmed to have fatty liver. Their treatment is ongoing and lengthy. Doctors state that with the necessary diet and medication, many patients are recovering.
However, those who neglect their health require repeated hospital visits. Doctors are urging parents to focus on their children's diet and physical activities. Fatty liver disease is not exclusive to obese individuals; those with fat accumulation around their abdomen are also at risk. A 2023 health survey in the country indicated that 17% of children were overweight, meaning they were suffering from obesity. The number of children suffering from obesity is projected to reach 22-25% in the next 5-6 years, which is a cause for concern. Measures and symptoms to prevent fatty liver: If the fat in the liver exceeds 10%, it is not healthy. Seek medical treatment from a doctor.
Be alert if you notice dark spots on the back of your neck, a collar size of 17, dark lines on the neck, and swelling in the hands and feet. Reduce weight. Consume fruits, vegetables, whole grains, or protein. Absolutely avoid alcohol consumption; if you do consume it, quit. Walk for 30 minutes to an hour daily. Control diabetes and cholesterol.
Cases of fatty liver are increasing in children and youth due to obesity and malnutrition. Alcohol consumption, oily and junk food are also detrimental to the liver. Avoid sitting in front of mobile phones or TVs for extended periods. Play outdoor games as well. 10 to 15 patients with fatty liver are visiting the OPD daily, which is a cause for concern.
Dr Yogendra Malhotra, Professor of Medicine, Ambedkar Hospital.
Fatty liver can adversely affect the lungs, leading to a decrease in lung function. It can cause inflammation, leading to breathing difficulties. Conditions like fluid accumulation in the lungs and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) can occur.
Dr. R.K. Panda, HOD, Respiratory Medicine, Ambedkar Hospital.
