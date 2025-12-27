27 December 2025,

Salman Khan Turns 60: Fitness Trainer Reveals the Secret Behind His Youthful Energy

Today Salman Khan has turned 60. Fans are celebrating his birthday on social media with "Happy Birthday Salman". In a conversation with Patrika, Salman's trainer Rakesh Uddiyar spoke about two habits of his that have changed at the age of 60.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Ravi Gupta

Dec 27, 2025

Image: Patrika

Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan has turned 60. Even at this age, Salman looks like he is in his 30s-40s and has the same energetic spirit. What does Salman Khan do for this? This was revealed by Rakkesh R Uddiyar, who has been his fitness trainer for 20 years. In a conversation with Ravi Kumar Gupta of 'Patrika', Rakkesh shared what changes Salman Khan has made to his workout and diet as he approaches 60, what Salman Khan likes to eat from breakfast to dinner, and also revealed why Salman's weight had suddenly increased in between.

Interview with Salman's Trainer

Rakkesh Uddiyar says, "I have been providing fitness training to Bollywood stars for a long time. A lot of time has passed. But, working with Salman sir is a different kind of joy. Because he is a dedicated actor when it comes to fitness. I have also worked with Aamir Khan sir, and the experience with him was also amazing." It is worth noting that Rakkesh has also trained many big film stars like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal.

Salman Khan Fitness Secret

Rakkesh Uddiyar revealed, "Salman Khan has turned 60. But, we cannot match his energy. He has been training himself like this for a long time. He has increased his cardio. He now walks and runs more than before. In fact, as one ages, it is very important to do this to avoid pains like arthritis. After waking up in the morning, he drinks warm water and black coffee. After that, he goes out for a walk. Then he comes to the gym and sweats it out."

His Fitness Rule

  • Never Leaves Workout
  • Changes with the growing age
  • Starts day with Morning walk
  • Food cooked by his mother
  • Simple and nutritious food
  • Cheat Meal is Biryani

Why did Salman's weight suddenly increase?

Rakkesh says that Salman Khan's weight had suddenly increased in between, after which many people were trolling him. But, those people do not know how many fractures Salman has in his body. He had to undergo surgery due to stunts. In such a situation, how difficult it becomes to keep oneself fit. His weight had increased due to health reasons, which he then managed to maintain.

Salman has made strict changes to his diet

Besides, Salman Khan has made another change at this age. He has now become strict with himself regarding his diet. Earlier, he used to be a bit careless about it. But now he does not make such mistakes. He now eats in very limited quantities and has completely stopped overeating.

What Does Salman Khan Eat?

  • His first preference is food cooked by his mother
  • He likes to eat seasonal foods
  • He prefers eggs for breakfast
  • He also likes milk and ghee
  • Biryani is his cheat meal
  • He likes mangoes from his own farm
  • Dinner time is not fixed

Salman fasts for 12-14 hours

Rakkesh said that we are now talking about intermittent fasting. But Salman Khan has been doing it for a long time. He eats his dinner after an interval of 12-14 hours. It has rarely happened that he has broken this rule! This is also one of the reasons why he has been successful in staying fit for a long time.

Salman can't give up Biryani

Rakkesh says that Salman Khan loves Biryani. Many people consider Biryani to be unhealthy food, but that is not the case. Salman has been eating Biryani for a long time and is completely fit. And I think he will never be able to give up eating Biryani! Yes, the quantity of Biryani on his plate has certainly reduced.

Mother's home-cooked food is the first choice

Everyone knows that Salman Khan's mother cooks wonderfully. We have also tasted her food. Salman has always preferred to eat home-cooked meals. He always avoids eating out. Even if he eats out during the day, he has dinner at home. He does not compromise on this.

Salman's breakfast and eggs

Rakkesh also revealed that after drinking warm water and black coffee in the morning, he likes to eat eggs for breakfast. He prefers boiled eggs or poached eggs. Along with this, he has oats and fruits. Salman Khan prefers seasonal fruits or eats watermelon, kiwi, and papaya. Fruits are always a part of his breakfast.

Salman has always been a fitness freak

Rakkesh also said that I only guide Salman. Because he had six-pack abs when the world knew very little about it. He first showed his six-pack abs in 1995. People went crazy seeing his look in the film 'Veergati' (1995). If social media had existed then, it would have definitely gone viral. In a way, that look was the viral look of that era.

Published on:

27 Dec 2025 11:46 am

Salman Khan Turns 60: Fitness Trainer Reveals the Secret Behind His Youthful Energy

