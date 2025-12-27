Salman Khan Turns 60: Fitness Trainer Reveals the Secret Behind His Youthful Energy

Rakkesh Uddiyar revealed, "Salman Khan has turned 60. But, we cannot match his energy. He has been training himself like this for a long time. He has increased his cardio. He now walks and runs more than before. In fact, as one ages, it is very important to do this to avoid pains like arthritis. After waking up in the morning, he drinks warm water and black coffee. After that, he goes out for a walk. Then he comes to the gym and sweats it out."