29 December 2025,

Monday

Mini Heart Attack: Is it Real? Don't Ignore Pain Here, Cardiologist Explains

Have you also read or searched about mini heart attacks on the internet? Read the full story to know about it.

3 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Mini Heart Attack (Image: Patrika)

Mini Heart Attack: We often hear about heart attacks, and news of them is reported frequently. Amidst this, there's a lot of discussion online about "mini heart attacks." Users are searching Google for various questions regarding mini heart attacks. Patrika spoke with Dr. Gaurav Singhal and Ayurvedic Dr. Arjun Raj about this. Let's learn some useful information about mini heart attacks.

Mini Heart Attack Expert Tips

Dr. Gaurav Singhal is the Head of the Cardiology Department at ESIC Medical College and Hospital, with approximately 20 years of experience in the field. Dr. Gaurav Singhal, a renowned cardiologist from Jaipur, was recently selected for the Structural Heart Valve Intervention Fellowship Program held in Budapest, Hungary. He has returned after receiving training in advanced heart valve treatment techniques (TAVI) under this fellowship.

Meanwhile, Ayurvedic Dr. Arjun Raj is a famous Ayurvedic doctor who has been practicing for 15 years. Many film celebrities also seek treatment from him. We will get answers to these questions from both these doctors.

Mini Heart Attack Questions

  • Is a mini heart attack real?
  • What is a silent heart attack?
  • Can a mini heart attack be detected?
  • What are the symptoms of a mini heart attack?
  • Where is the pain of a mini heart attack located?

Is a Mini Heart Attack Real?

Dr. Gaurav Singhal stated that there is no such term in the medical dictionary. It is likely being used on Google for explanatory purposes. However, there are instances of heart attacks that may not be detected through standard tests. But, they can be identified through symptoms. Therefore, it is important to understand the symptoms or the pattern of chest pain. Such heart attacks can be referred to as 'mini'.

What is a Silent Heart Attack?

Dr. Gaurav explained that a mini heart attack cannot be called a silent attack. 'Silent' implies an attack that occurs without noticeable symptoms. In contrast, a 'mini' type of attack involves pain. The two cannot be equated.

Can a Mini Heart Attack be Detected?

A mini heart attack can only be detected through its symptoms. There is a distinct type of chest pain. Based on that pain, doctors can treat the patient. This is because it is not detectable through an ECG.

What are the Symptoms of a Mini Heart Attack?

Dr. Gaurav explained that the pain often starts in the centre of the chest bone and then radiates towards the back. This pain may come and go. If such pain persists for 10-15 minutes, accompanied by sweating (though sweating may not always occur, especially in cold weather), then understanding this pattern can help identify a mini heart attack.

According to information from Asian Medical Institute, a mini heart attack typically does not involve the severe chest pain characteristic of a major heart attack.

  • Chest Discomfort: This can feel like pressure, tightness, or mild discomfort that comes and goes intermittently. At times, it might be mistaken for indigestion or stress.
  • Shortness of Breath: The individual may experience difficulty breathing or feel breathless even after light exertion. This can be an indicator of a heart issue.
  • Nausea or Vomiting: Some people, particularly women, may experience nausea or vomiting during a mini heart attack.
  • Cold Sweat: Excessive sweating, even in cool weather, can be a sign of a mini heart attack, as it's the body's reaction to stress or pain.
  • Dizziness: Dizziness or feeling lightheaded can also be a symptom due to reduced blood supply to the brain.
  • Pain in Other Body Parts: The pain can radiate to the neck, jaw, shoulders, and arms, often on the left side.

Ayurvedic Doctor's Opinion on Mini Heart Attack

Ayurvedic Dr. Arjun Raj emphasized that taking care of the heart during winter is crucial. According to Ayurveda, the primary focus should be on keeping the heart healthy. If the heart is kept healthy, neither mini attacks nor any other issues will arise. Let's learn some important points for keeping the heart healthy.

What to Eat for a Healthy Heart

For a healthy heart, consume Ashwagandha, Arjun ki Chhal (Arjun bark), and ginger. These ingredients help strengthen the heart. You can consume them after consulting an Ayurvedic doctor.

A 30-Minute Walk is Also Essential

Dr. Arjun advised that a 30-minute walk every day is considered beneficial for maintaining a healthy heart. It is recommended to walk on grass every morning.

What to Do Immediately if a Mini Attack Occurs?

Dr. Arjun suggested that if a heart attack occurs, the person should not be made to lie down. Warm water can be given. Additionally, if fresh ginger is available, it can be given to the person to suck on. The person should also be taken to the hospital quickly.

Dr. Gaurav Singhal states that if you experience chest pain (as described above), you should go to the hospital immediately so that doctors can provide timely treatment. Delay can be life-threatening.

English News / Patrika Special / Mini Heart Attack: Is it Real? Don't Ignore Pain Here, Cardiologist Explains

