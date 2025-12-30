What is ‘Viruddh Aahar’?: How Food Combinations Can Lead to Illness, Explained by Doctors and Dietitians

Image: Patrika
Viruddh Aahar: Ayurveda mentions Viruddh Aahar (incompatible food combinations). It details what you should and shouldn't eat, and which food combinations can be poisonous. This is why we often hear about people falling ill or even dying due to consuming incorrect food combinations. For instance, there was a recent report of three deaths caused by consuming spinach and chicken together. We will explore the concept of Viruddh Aahar with insights from an Ayurvedic doctor, a certified dietitian (IDA), and a senior physician.
Dr. Arjun Raj is an Ayurvedic doctor with over 15 years of experience in the field. His hospital also treats Bollywood celebrities. Alongside him is Dr. Himanshu Gupta (MBBS, MD, FCCS-USA, CCEBDM), a senior physician from Jaipur, who has been practicing allopathic medicine for 15 years.
Dietitian Dibya Prakash is a member of the Indian Dietetic Association and has been working as a dietitian for many years. Dibya holds a Master's degree in Food Science and Dietetics, a Master's in Counselling Psychology, a Diploma in Nutrition and Health Education, a Diploma in Weight Management and Fitness, and is a certified MSME trainer.
Dr. Arjun Raj explained that Viruddh Aahar refers to food items whose combination creates an imbalance of Vata, Pitta, and Kapha in the body. This leads to the formation of 'Ama' (toxins), causing digestive disorders. Eating at the wrong time, consuming foods with opposing qualities, or eating in incorrect quantities also falls under Viruddh Aahar. Sometimes, these combinations are so dangerous that they can be fatal. Therefore, Ayurveda places great importance on dietary practices.
Food items consumed at the wrong time are also considered Viruddh Aahar. For example, consuming heavy meals or excessive fried food during the winter season is not ideal for the body. Similarly, certain foods should be avoided in the evening or at night. For instance, consuming paneer at night can lead to digestive problems.
Dietitian Dibya Prakash states that Ayurveda elaborates well on Viruddh Aahar. Incorrect food combinations can lead to food poisoning, stomach problems, and skin issues. This is not just anecdotal; there is scientific reasoning behind it.
Do not consume sour fruits with milk – Dibya says that consuming sour fruits with milk can cause stomach upset. This combination can lead to acidity, vomiting, nausea, etc., and can cause significant problems in children.
Consuming salt with milk – If you consume salt or products made with salt along with milk, it can lead to the formation of toxins in the stomach.
Eggs and Chicken – Consuming both eggs and chicken together increases the chances of food poisoning because both are high in protein.
Eating fruits after a meal – Many people prefer to eat fruits after their main meal. However, this can lead to fermentation in the stomach, causing digestive issues.
Banana and Milk – While milkshakes made with banana and milk are popular, Ayurveda strictly advises against this combination. It can form mucus, aggravate sinus problems, and slow down digestion.
Consuming honey with hot substances – If you consume honey with any hot food item, even hot water, it can lead to health issues. This should be avoided.
Dibya emphasizes that she takes these dietary combinations into account when creating diet charts, as food combinations significantly impact the body. Additionally, she educates people about food hygiene to prevent food poisoning.
Dr. Himanshu states that the concept of Viruddh Aahar is not explicitly followed in allopathy. We advise patients based on their illness and other factors. Our recommendations are based on diet, drugs, and exercise.
Advice is given to patients keeping these factors in mind. However, in real life, people tend to avoid incompatible food combinations, as such advice is often passed down from elders since childhood.
