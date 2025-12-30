What is ‘Viruddh Aahar’?: How Food Combinations Can Lead to Illness, Explained by Doctors and Dietitians

Viruddh Aahar: Ayurveda mentions Viruddh Aahar (incompatible food combinations). It details what you should and shouldn't eat, and which food combinations can be poisonous. This is why we often hear about people falling ill or even dying due to consuming incorrect food combinations. For instance, there was a recent report of three deaths caused by consuming spinach and chicken together. We will explore the concept of Viruddh Aahar with insights from an Ayurvedic doctor, a certified dietitian (IDA), and a senior physician.