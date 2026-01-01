New Year 2026: The 182-Year History of the Greeting Card That Made an Indian Businessman a Billionaire

Greeting cards were incredibly popular in India during the 1980s and 90s. Whether for films of that era, New Year, or Valentine's Day, greeting cards were ubiquitous. The man behind this phenomenon was an Indian who used to sell posters by the roadside. He then took a loan of ₹5,000 to start a greeting card business, and soon, greeting cards reached every household in India, transforming him into the owner of a multi-crore company. Let's read the story of greeting cards, from their history to their widespread popularity in India, on the occasion of New Year 2026.