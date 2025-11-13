Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Delhi Blast

Dharmendra

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Patrika Special

Rajasthan: Foreigners Mesmerised by This Rajasthani Dance, 6 Other Dances Also Special

The Ghoomar festival will be celebrated in Rajasthan on November 19. However, there is one dance from Rajasthan that mesmerises foreigners, making them forget themselves. Along with this, these 6 dances of Rajasthan are also very special. Know more.

4 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 13, 2025

Foreigners are mesmerized by see Rajasthan this dance these 6 dances are very special

Rajasthan Dance (Image: ANI)

Rajasthan has a deep and vibrant connection with dance. In Rajasthan, dance is not just an art form but an integral part of culture, history, tradition, and life. The soil of Rajasthan embodies the rhythm of the desert, the grandeur of royalty, the echoes of folk tales, and the vibrancy of festivals. All of this finds expression in dance. The Ghoomar Festival will be celebrated in Rajasthan from November 19. With the discussion of the Ghoomar Festival, a question is on everyone's lips: how many main dances are there in Rajasthan? According to statistics, Rajasthan has many dances that attract domestic and foreign tourists.

Ghoomar Dance – Gestures of the Hands Tell Stories

First, let's talk about Ghoomar dance. It is a traditional folk dance of Rajasthan. Primarily, women perform this dance wearing a ghagra (skirt), choli (blouse), and odhni (scarf). This is a famous circular dance of the Bhil and Rajput women. In this, the ghagra spins. The gestures of the hands tell stories. Ghoomar dance is mandatory during Holi, Gangaur, and Teej festivals.

Kalbelia Dance – Foreigners Lose Themselves

The Kalbelia dance is famous worldwide. Foreigners are enamoured with this dance. UNESCO included the Kalbelia dance in the Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2010. Kalbelia is the dance of the snake charmer community of Rajasthan. To the beat of the dholak and been (a wind instrument), women mesmerise the audience with the magic of their flexible bodies. This dance is performed wearing black kurtis, lehengas, and dupattas adorned with pieces of glass and zari (gold or silver thread embroidery).

Kachchhi Ghodi Dance – A Male-Dominated Dance

Kachchhi Ghodi of Rajasthan is another famous dance. It is a male-dominated dance. In this, men dance to the beat of the dhol (drum) while wearing a horse costume. It is very entertaining to watch. This Kachchhi Ghodi is made of bamboo. It is decorated with cloth, gota (embroidery), and zari. Then reins are attached. In Rajasthan, this folk dance is performed in devotion to the folk deity Teja Ji.

Gair Dance – Originating from the Bhil Community

The Gair dance art is seen during festivals like Holi and Janmashtami. Due to its circular formation, it was called "Gher" and later came to be known as "Gair". Those who perform the Gair dance are called "Gairiya". This famous folk dance is performed collectively by men in a circle, holding sticks and accompanied by musical instruments like dhol, bankiya, and thaali. The Gairiya dancers of Mewar wear white angarkha (long coat), dhoti, and saffron turbans, while the Gairiya of Barmer wear white ongi (long frock) and a leather strap for a sword. Its origin is from the Bhil community.

Kathputli Dance – Depicting Folk, Mythological, and Social Issues

'Kath' means 'wood' and 'putli' means 'lifeless doll'. Kathputli is a famous dance show that depicts stories, folk tales, mythology, and some social issues, presented by Kathputli artists with specific music and singing. The dolls are mostly made of mango wood and filled with cotton, standing about one and a half feet tall. Kathputli artists operate and control them with the help of strings. This entertaining folk dance is over 1000 years old. The Bhat tribe of Rajasthan initiated it.

Terah Taali Dance – Manjeeras Produce Melodious Sound

The Terah Taali dance originated from Padarla village in the Pali district of Rajasthan. Women of the Kamad tribe perform this dance. Women tie thirteen manjeeras (small cymbals) to their bodies and perform a lively and beautiful dance. When struck against each other, these manjeeras produce a melodious sound. Sometimes, they perform the folk dance with a sword in their mouths and a pot on their heads. Male artists sing folk songs. Men play various instruments like pakhawaj, dholak, jhanjhar, sarangi, and harmonium. The main performers, women, sit on the ground in front of the idol of Baba Ramdev and perform the dance.

Ghoomar Festival 2025 to be Held on November 19

The Ghoomar Festival 2025 will be organised simultaneously in all seven divisional headquarters of the state from November 19 in Rajasthan. These seven divisions include Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, and Udaipur. The Ghoomar dance is an integral part of Rajasthan's cultural heritage.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

13 Nov 2025 03:17 pm

English News / Patrika Special / Rajasthan: Foreigners Mesmerised by This Rajasthani Dance, 6 Other Dances Also Special

Big News

View All

Patrika Special

Trending

Delhi Blast: Delhi Shaken Again After 14 Years, 19 Major Attacks in the Country in Last 40 Years

Delhi blast
Patrika Special

Chhattisgarh Coal Mine: Village Acquired in 1964, Land Lost for Coal Price, A 60-Year-Old Story

Patrika Special

Why is Lord Brahma Not Worshipped in Homes? Unveiling the Centuries-Old Mystery Linked to the Pushkar Fair

Patrika Special

Chai Pani DC: Indian Street Food Now in America in Different Varieties

Patrika Special

Trump Arrives in Malaysia for ASEAN Summit, PM Modi to Join Virtually: What's Behind This Distance?

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Patrika Special
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.