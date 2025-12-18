IT Sector Sees Biggest Hiring Shift in a Decade as GCCs Recruit Four Times Faster

Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are hiring tech talent at four times the rate of IT service companies, marking the most significant shift in India's IT sector jobs in the last decade. GCCs, which are wholly-owned offshore units of multinational companies, handle tasks like IT, R&D, finance, and customer service in-house, rather than outsourcing them. By establishing these units in locations like India, companies leverage specialised talent, reduce costs, and foster innovation. Indian GCCs are playing a strategic role in aerospace, defence, semiconductors, engineering R&D, innovation centres, and global operations.