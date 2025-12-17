Gold Prices Plummet, Silver Hits New Record High

A significant surge was observed in silver prices on Wednesday, pushing silver to a new record high. Weak US labour data has increased expectations of future Fed rate cuts, leading to a weaker dollar and a surge in demand for precious metals. In early trading, domestic silver futures prices were trading with a substantial increase. On MCX on Wednesday morning, silver futures traded at ₹2,04,414 per kilogram, up by 3.37 per cent or ₹6,659. Silver prices saw a tremendous jump on Wednesday, reaching new record highs. This surge is attributed to increased expectations of future Fed rate cuts following weak US labour data, which has weakened the dollar and boosted demand for precious metals. In early trading, domestic silver futures prices were trading with significant gains. On MCX, silver futures were trading at ₹2,04,414 per kilogram on Wednesday morning, an increase of 3.37 per cent or ₹6,659.