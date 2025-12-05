Why are IndiGo Flights Being Cancelled Across the Country? The Story Behind This Major Crisis

In the last four days, more than a thousand IndiGo flights have been cancelled. Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad have been the most affected. Hundreds of passengers are stranded at airports. They are having heated arguments with airline staff. The government is also serious about this issue. The DGCA has asked IndiGo to normalise the situation as soon as possible. A progress report has also been sought every 15 days. IndiGo states that the situation has arisen due to overlooking operational challenges, including minor technical glitches, changes in the winter schedule, congestion, and weather. However, there is another side to the story.