8 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Indigo Shares Continue to Fall for 7th Day, Investors Suffer Losses Worth Crores, While SpiceJet Shares Surge

IndiGo Share Price: In the first 8 days of this month, IndiGo's share price has fallen by 15%. Today, Monday, the share was seen trading with a decline of about 8%.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

IndiGo share price

Image: Patrika

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, continue to decline. On Monday afternoon, the company's shares were trading at Rs 4957 on the BSE, down 7.70 percent. This decline comes at a time when Delhi Airport has stated that IndiGo's flight delays may continue. The airline's shares have fallen significantly in recent days due to the cancellation of thousands of flights. A large number of passengers were stranded due to flight cancellations. IndiGo's shares have dropped 15 percent in the first 8 days of December.

SpiceJet Shares Jump 17% in 2 Days

SpiceJet is benefiting from IndiGo's flight cancellations. SpiceJet's shares have risen 17 percent in two sessions. Today, the share reached Rs 35.50 on the BSE. This surge in SpiceJet's shares has been observed amidst an operational crisis at IndiGo, the country's largest airline.

Rahul Bhatia Holds 0.01% Stake

The net worth of IndiGo co-founder Rahul Bhatia is reported to be between $8.1 billion and $10.9 billion. According to Forbes, Rahul Bhatia and his father Kapil Bhatia have a combined net worth of $10.9 billion. In 2023, Bhatia's net worth was only $3.5 billion. This means his net worth has tripled in approximately three years. This increase in net worth reflects IndiGo's stellar growth. It is worth noting that Bhatia also owns three hotels in Gurugram. Rahul Bhatia is also a promoter of InterGlobe Aviation, IndiGo's parent company. He holds a 0.01 percent stake in the company, which amounts to approximately 40,000 shares.

Why the Operational Crisis at IndiGo?

The DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) has issued a show-cause notice to assess the airline's preparedness. The airline had already been informed about the updated duty regulations. In its notice, the regulator stated that there are serious deficiencies in the airline's planning, supervision, and resource management, which have led to significant disruptions in services. The regulator also pointed out that the primary reason for the disruption was IndiGo's inability to make adequate arrangements for staff, duty hours, and scheduling in accordance with the updated Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) rules.

Delhi Airport Issues Statement

Delhi Airport said in a statement on Sunday, "IndiGo flight delays may continue. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport to avoid any inconvenience." The statement further added, "Our teams are working closely with all stakeholders to minimise disruptions and ensure a smooth travel experience. For assistance, including medical aid, please visit the information desk where our on-ground staff are ready to help."

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

08 Dec 2025 02:46 pm

English News / Business / Indigo Shares Continue to Fall for 7th Day, Investors Suffer Losses Worth Crores, While SpiceJet Shares Surge

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

Silver Surges Rs 8,400 This Week, Gold Also Becomes Costlier, What’s Next for Prices?

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Why are IndiGo Flights Being Cancelled Across the Country? The Story Behind This Major Crisis

Indigo News
Business

Silver price update: Silver shines again, when will rates cross two lakh?

Silver Price Update
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Also Sees Decline, Know Today's Rates

Gold Rate Today
Business

Gold and Silver Prices Surge as Dollar Weakens and Fed Rate Cut Hopes Rise

Gold Silver Price Today
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.