Mexico's 50% Tariffs on India: Who is Claudia Sheinbaum?

By imposing a 50% tariff on India, Mexico’s President has come into the spotlight. (PC: Facebook/Claudia Sheinbaum)
Following in the footsteps of the United States, Mexico has also announced a 50% tariff on India. This decision by Claudia Sheinbaum, who took charge of the country last year, is feared to have a significant impact on India. Claudia is Mexico's first female president. Her decision to impose tariffs on India is being termed as bold, as no one wants a direct confrontation with a rapidly emerging country like India. Donald Trump is also facing opposition at home for imposing tariffs on India.
Claudia Sheinbaum is a highly educated politician. Before entering politics, she was exploring possibilities for Mexico's better future in the world of science. After studying Energy and Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), she moved to the United States. Here, she completed her doctoral research at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. After this, she became a professor at UNAM. During this period, she remained associated with politics in one way or another.
In the year 2000, she was given a significant responsibility for environmental protection in Mexico City, and her political connections grew stronger. Claudia Sheinbaum was part of the panel of UN climate scientists that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. In 2015, she was elected Mayor of the Tlalpan district. During this time, her work faced considerable criticism. A major change occurred in her life in 2018 when she was appointed Mayor of Mexico City. She was the first woman and a member of the Jewish community to reach this position.
As the Mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum undertook several initiatives that brought her recognition. She improved public transport and launched environmental conservation campaigns. She enhanced rainwater harvesting systems, emphasised tree plantation, and formulated plans to fix the city's subway system. Additionally, she invested heavily in modernising trains and strengthening existing infrastructure. On June 12, 2023, she announced her resignation from the post of Mayor to contest the presidential elections. In the presidential elections held last year (2024), Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate of the MORENA party, achieved a significant victory and was elected President of the country.
Donald Trump, who has taken a tough stance on Mexico, has also praised Claudia Sheinbaum. In March this year, Trump described Claudia as a 'tough' lady and lauded her leadership. When Claudia assumed power as the President of Mexico, doubts were raised about her ability to improve relations with Trump. Critics suggested that Donald Trump would not take Claudia Sheinbaum seriously. However, she managed to de-escalate Trump's anger with her strategies. In February, she handed over 29 top drug cartel members to the United States, sending a message that she is prepared to cooperate with the US on ending organised crime and security issues. Additionally, she attempted to address Trump's concerns regarding migration.
By imposing a 50% tariff on India, Claudia Sheinbaum has, in a way, tried to please Donald Trump. There is no precise figure available for Claudia Sheinbaum's wealth. However, it is believed that she has accumulated considerable wealth due to her long career in scientific research and politics. According to a report by Theceoviews, Claudia's net worth could be around $10 million. As Mayor of Mexico City, she received an annual salary of $67,903, and as President, her salary is $200,000.
