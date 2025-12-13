Mexico's 50% Tariffs on India: Who is Claudia Sheinbaum?

Donald Trump, who has taken a tough stance on Mexico, has also praised Claudia Sheinbaum. In March this year, Trump described Claudia as a 'tough' lady and lauded her leadership. When Claudia assumed power as the President of Mexico, doubts were raised about her ability to improve relations with Trump. Critics suggested that Donald Trump would not take Claudia Sheinbaum seriously. However, she managed to de-escalate Trump's anger with her strategies. In February, she handed over 29 top drug cartel members to the United States, sending a message that she is prepared to cooperate with the US on ending organised crime and security issues. Additionally, she attempted to address Trump's concerns regarding migration.