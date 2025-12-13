13 December 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Business

Mexico's 50% Tariffs on India: Who is Claudia Sheinbaum?

Mexico slaps 50% tariffs on India: Mexico's President Claudia Sheinbaum has come into the spotlight for imposing a 50% tariff on India. This decision has surprised everyone.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 13, 2025

Claudia Sheinbaum

By imposing a 50% tariff on India, Mexico’s President has come into the spotlight. (PC: Facebook/Claudia Sheinbaum)

Following in the footsteps of the United States, Mexico has also announced a 50% tariff on India. This decision by Claudia Sheinbaum, who took charge of the country last year, is feared to have a significant impact on India. Claudia is Mexico's first female president. Her decision to impose tariffs on India is being termed as bold, as no one wants a direct confrontation with a rapidly emerging country like India. Donald Trump is also facing opposition at home for imposing tariffs on India.

Claudia Sheinbaum is a highly educated politician. Before entering politics, she was exploring possibilities for Mexico's better future in the world of science. After studying Energy and Engineering from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), she moved to the United States. Here, she completed her doctoral research at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. After this, she became a professor at UNAM. During this period, she remained associated with politics in one way or another.

Fortune Turned in 2018

In the year 2000, she was given a significant responsibility for environmental protection in Mexico City, and her political connections grew stronger. Claudia Sheinbaum was part of the panel of UN climate scientists that was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007. In 2015, she was elected Mayor of the Tlalpan district. During this time, her work faced considerable criticism. A major change occurred in her life in 2018 when she was appointed Mayor of Mexico City. She was the first woman and a member of the Jewish community to reach this position.

Took Power Last Year

As the Mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum undertook several initiatives that brought her recognition. She improved public transport and launched environmental conservation campaigns. She enhanced rainwater harvesting systems, emphasised tree plantation, and formulated plans to fix the city's subway system. Additionally, she invested heavily in modernising trains and strengthening existing infrastructure. On June 12, 2023, she announced her resignation from the post of Mayor to contest the presidential elections. In the presidential elections held last year (2024), Claudia Sheinbaum, the candidate of the MORENA party, achieved a significant victory and was elected President of the country.

Trump Has Also Praised Her

Donald Trump, who has taken a tough stance on Mexico, has also praised Claudia Sheinbaum. In March this year, Trump described Claudia as a 'tough' lady and lauded her leadership. When Claudia assumed power as the President of Mexico, doubts were raised about her ability to improve relations with Trump. Critics suggested that Donald Trump would not take Claudia Sheinbaum seriously. However, she managed to de-escalate Trump's anger with her strategies. In February, she handed over 29 top drug cartel members to the United States, sending a message that she is prepared to cooperate with the US on ending organised crime and security issues. Additionally, she attempted to address Trump's concerns regarding migration.

How Rich is Mexico's President?

By imposing a 50% tariff on India, Claudia Sheinbaum has, in a way, tried to please Donald Trump. There is no precise figure available for Claudia Sheinbaum's wealth. However, it is believed that she has accumulated considerable wealth due to her long career in scientific research and politics. According to a report by Theceoviews, Claudia's net worth could be around $10 million. As Mayor of Mexico City, she received an annual salary of $67,903, and as President, her salary is $200,000.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

13 Dec 2025 02:37 pm

English News / Business / Mexico's 50% Tariffs on India: Who is Claudia Sheinbaum?

Big News

View All

Business

Trending

IndiGo to Offer ₹10,000 Travel Vouchers to Certain Passengers Amidst Service Disruptions

Business

Indigo Shares Continue to Fall for 7th Day, Investors Suffer Losses Worth Crores, While SpiceJet Shares Surge

IndiGo share price
Business

Silver Surges Rs 8,400 This Week, Gold Also Becomes Costlier, What’s Next for Prices?

Gold Silver Price Today
Business

Why are IndiGo Flights Being Cancelled Across the Country? The Story Behind This Major Crisis

Indigo News
Business

Silver price update: Silver shines again, when will rates cross two lakh?

Silver Price Update
Business
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.