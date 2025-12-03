Silver price update: Silver shines again, when will rates cross two lakh?

Experts have been advising investment in silver from the outset. American businessman and author of the famous book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, believes that silver is the best investment option today. He states that the industrial use of silver is rapidly increasing. Silver is used in everything from mobile phones to electric cars. Therefore, the demand for silver will always remain, and its prices will continue to rise. He has also predicted a fourfold surge in silver prices.