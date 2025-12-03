Silver price update: Silver shines again, when will rates cross two lakh?

Silver prices are witnessing a steady surge. (PC: AI)
Silver Price Update: Silver prices continue to surge. Silver has performed exceptionally well this year and is expected to maintain its shine next year as well. Amidst the rapidly rising price of silver, one question remains: when will it cross the ₹2 lakh mark? Will silver reach ₹2 lakh per kilogram next year?
Experts believe that silver could reach an all-time high of ₹2 lakh per kilogram at the beginning of next year. Silver has provided substantial returns to investors in 2025 and could bring smiles to investors' faces in 2026 as well. A report by NDTV Profit, citing Kedia Advisory, states that silver has seen a 20% surge on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) in just 10 days.
Various technical indicators suggest a strong upward trend for silver. A cup-and-handle breakout indicates that it could soon reach ₹1,93,000. If global conditions remain favourable, silver could approach ₹2,06,000. As for today's silver prices, according to Good Returns, one kilogram of silver is available at ₹1,91,000. This represents a direct jump of ₹3,000 compared to the previous session.
Commodity experts suggest that silver could surpass the ₹2 lakh mark early next year. Several factors are fuelling silver prices. These include the US Geological Survey, including silver in its critical minerals list, tariff concerns, a decrease in the dollar index value, supply disruptions, and increasing investor interest. Furthermore, the industrial use of silver is also contributing to its continuously rising prices.
Experts have been advising investment in silver from the outset. American businessman and author of the famous book "Rich Dad Poor Dad," Robert Kiyosaki, believes that silver is the best investment option today. He states that the industrial use of silver is rapidly increasing. Silver is used in everything from mobile phones to electric cars. Therefore, the demand for silver will always remain, and its prices will continue to rise. He has also predicted a fourfold surge in silver prices.
