Bharat Taxi's Cooperative Model Aims to Boost Driver Earnings

Bharat Taxi: For people in metro cities, Uber, Ola, and Rapido have become an integral part of life. Whenever there's a need to go somewhere, a cab is booked through an app. In most cases, these service providers prove reliable. But not always. Issues like dirty cabs, surge pricing, or cancelled rides are common. However, there's good news for cab service users. Bharat Taxi is set to launch on January 1, 2026. It is claimed that customers will not face any problems with this service. Let's explore its business model.
Bharat Taxi will operate under a cooperative business model. The ownership does not lie with a single business house. Similar to the dairy company Amul, it will function on a cooperative model. Bharat Taxi will offer its services under Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. Bharat Taxi has received support from major institutions like Amul, IFFCO, and NABARD. The government is also backing this initiative.
This service is currently being tested in Delhi and parts of Gujarat. Bharat Taxi is in trial mode. The service will be launched for everyone in January. Even before its launch, approximately 51,000 drivers have registered with Bharat Taxi.
Safety has been given special attention in Bharat Taxi. There will be 24x7 customer care support. This service will be directly connected to the network of the Delhi Police and other security agencies. Customers can share their location with their close ones.
