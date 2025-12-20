Bharat Taxi's Cooperative Model Aims to Boost Driver Earnings

Bharat Taxi: For people in metro cities, Uber, Ola, and Rapido have become an integral part of life. Whenever there's a need to go somewhere, a cab is booked through an app. In most cases, these service providers prove reliable. But not always. Issues like dirty cabs, surge pricing, or cancelled rides are common. However, there's good news for cab service users. Bharat Taxi is set to launch on January 1, 2026. It is claimed that customers will not face any problems with this service. Let's explore its business model.