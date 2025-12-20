20 December 2025,

Saturday

Business

Bharat Taxi's Cooperative Model Aims to Boost Driver Earnings

The Bharat Taxi App will operate on a cooperative business model. This means it will not have a single owner. The taxi service will operate under Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 20, 2025

Bharat Taxi App

Bharat Taxi App (Image: AI)

Bharat Taxi: For people in metro cities, Uber, Ola, and Rapido have become an integral part of life. Whenever there's a need to go somewhere, a cab is booked through an app. In most cases, these service providers prove reliable. But not always. Issues like dirty cabs, surge pricing, or cancelled rides are common. However, there's good news for cab service users. Bharat Taxi is set to launch on January 1, 2026. It is claimed that customers will not face any problems with this service. Let's explore its business model.

Cooperative Business Model

Bharat Taxi will operate under a cooperative business model. The ownership does not lie with a single business house. Similar to the dairy company Amul, it will function on a cooperative model. Bharat Taxi will offer its services under Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Limited. Bharat Taxi has received support from major institutions like Amul, IFFCO, and NABARD. The government is also backing this initiative.

What will be different in Bharat Taxi

  • It is claimed that here, drivers will be like owners, not employees.
  • The Bharat app taxi has a simple interface, making it easy to book a ride.
  • The app also features an MPIN for enhanced security.
  • Bharat Taxi is currently focusing on long-distance travel.
  • Customers can rent this taxi for two hours or more.
  • It claims to introduce a transparent fare system.
  • It is claimed that there will be no 'surge pricing' here.
  • Drivers will receive 80 percent of the earnings.

Where is it being used

This service is currently being tested in Delhi and parts of Gujarat. Bharat Taxi is in trial mode. The service will be launched for everyone in January. Even before its launch, approximately 51,000 drivers have registered with Bharat Taxi.

Safety Measures

Safety has been given special attention in Bharat Taxi. There will be 24x7 customer care support. This service will be directly connected to the network of the Delhi Police and other security agencies. Customers can share their location with their close ones.

20 Dec 2025 11:28 am

