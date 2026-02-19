Kota Gold-Silver Price: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Stable; Know Latest Rates Before Buying

Bullion market rates (file photo)
Gold-Silver Rate: In the Kota bullion market on Wednesday, silver remained stable, while gold prices declined. Silver prices were recorded at ₹240,000 per kilogram. Jewellery gold prices fell by ₹800 to ₹154,200 per 10 grams. Pure gold prices reached ₹155,000.
Gold (24 k) (99.5): 154900
Gold (22 k) :143426
Gold (20 k) : 134696
Gold (18 k) : 123920
Gold (14 k) : 109085
(Rates as per Kota Jewellers Association)
At Bhamashah Mandi on Wednesday, arrivals of all agricultural commodities were approximately 60,000 bags. Coriander prices firmed by ₹150. Garlic arrivals were around 1500 bags. New garlic ranged from ₹3500 to ₹9500. Garlic prices weakened by ₹500. In the grocery market, edible oil prices remained unchanged.
Prices were as follows: Wheat ₹2370 to ₹2440, Sugandha paddy ₹2800 to ₹3301, Paddy (1509) ₹3400 to ₹4000, Paddy (1847) ₹3200 to ₹3751, Paddy (1718-1885) ₹3700 to ₹4450, Paddy (Pusa-1) ₹3600 to ₹4200, Paddy (1401-1846) ₹3800 to ₹4270, Damaged paddy ₹1500 to ₹3200, Soybean ₹4000 to ₹5351, Mustard ₹6200 to ₹6550, New Mustard ₹5500 to ₹6550, Linseed ₹6000 to ₹6700, Jowar Shankar ₹1700 to ₹2300, White Jowar ₹2800 to ₹5000, Bajra ₹1800 to ₹2050, Red Maize ₹1400 to ₹1550, White Maize ₹1600 to ₹2200, Barley ₹2000 to ₹2300, Sesame ₹7000 to ₹8500, Fenugreek ₹4000 to ₹5200, Almond Coriander ₹7500 to ₹9000, Eagle Coriander ₹9200 to ₹9500, New Wet Coriander ₹6700 to ₹9000, Moong ₹6000 to ₹6900, Urad ₹4500 to ₹8200, Desi Chana ₹4700 to ₹5151, Seasonal Chana ₹4700 to ₹5100, Pepsi Chana ₹4800 to ₹5151, Donkey Chana ₹3500 to ₹4700, Kabuli Chana ₹5500 to ₹7500 per quintal.
Edible Oil Prices: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune ₹2360, Chambal ₹2330, Sadabahar ₹2220, Local Refined ₹2160, Deep Jyoti ₹2240, Mustard Swastik ₹2590, Linseed ₹2440 per tin. Groundnut: Truck ₹3090, Kota Swastik ₹2710, Sona Sikha ₹2970, Kataria Gold ₹2730 per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter ₹1890, Ashoka ₹1890 per tin. Sugar: ₹4180 to ₹4240 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food ₹9500, Kota Fresh ₹8800, Paras ₹9380, Nova ₹9350, Amul ₹9800, Madhusudan ₹9750 per tin. Rice and Pulses: Basmati Rice ₹8500-9500, Moong Dal ₹8500-9000, Mogar ₹9500-10000, Chana Dal ₹6600-6900, Tur Dal ₹10000-13000 per quintal.
