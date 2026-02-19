Kota Gold-Silver Price: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Stable; Know Latest Rates Before Buying

Prices were as follows: Wheat ₹2370 to ₹2440, Sugandha paddy ₹2800 to ₹3301, Paddy (1509) ₹3400 to ₹4000, Paddy (1847) ₹3200 to ₹3751, Paddy (1718-1885) ₹3700 to ₹4450, Paddy (Pusa-1) ₹3600 to ₹4200, Paddy (1401-1846) ₹3800 to ₹4270, Damaged paddy ₹1500 to ₹3200, Soybean ₹4000 to ₹5351, Mustard ₹6200 to ₹6550, New Mustard ₹5500 to ₹6550, Linseed ₹6000 to ₹6700, Jowar Shankar ₹1700 to ₹2300, White Jowar ₹2800 to ₹5000, Bajra ₹1800 to ₹2050, Red Maize ₹1400 to ₹1550, White Maize ₹1600 to ₹2200, Barley ₹2000 to ₹2300, Sesame ₹7000 to ₹8500, Fenugreek ₹4000 to ₹5200, Almond Coriander ₹7500 to ₹9000, Eagle Coriander ₹9200 to ₹9500, New Wet Coriander ₹6700 to ₹9000, Moong ₹6000 to ₹6900, Urad ₹4500 to ₹8200, Desi Chana ₹4700 to ₹5151, Seasonal Chana ₹4700 to ₹5100, Pepsi Chana ₹4800 to ₹5151, Donkey Chana ₹3500 to ₹4700, Kabuli Chana ₹5500 to ₹7500 per quintal.