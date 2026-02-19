19 February 2026,

Thursday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

MP Budget 2026

AI Summit 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Kota

Kota Gold-Silver Price: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Stable; Know Latest Rates Before Buying

Sarafa Market Price: In Kota's Sarafa Market, silver prices remained stable at Rs 2,40,000 per kg, while gold prices saw a decline. Jewellery gold became Rs 800 cheaper, settling at Rs 1,54,200 per 10 grams, while pure gold was priced at Rs 1,55,000 per 10 grams.

2 min read

Kota

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 19, 2026

Gold-Silver Price

Bullion market rates (file photo)

Gold-Silver Rate: In the Kota bullion market on Wednesday, silver remained stable, while gold prices declined. Silver prices were recorded at ₹240,000 per kilogram. Jewellery gold prices fell by ₹800 to ₹154,200 per 10 grams. Pure gold prices reached ₹155,000.

Gold Carat Rates

Gold (24 k) (99.5): 154900
Gold (22 k) :143426
Gold (20 k) : 134696
Gold (18 k) : 123920
Gold (14 k) : 109085
(Rates as per Kota Jewellers Association)

Market Rates: Coriander Firm, Garlic Weak

At Bhamashah Mandi on Wednesday, arrivals of all agricultural commodities were approximately 60,000 bags. Coriander prices firmed by ₹150. Garlic arrivals were around 1500 bags. New garlic ranged from ₹3500 to ₹9500. Garlic prices weakened by ₹500. In the grocery market, edible oil prices remained unchanged.

Prices were as follows: Wheat ₹2370 to ₹2440, Sugandha paddy ₹2800 to ₹3301, Paddy (1509) ₹3400 to ₹4000, Paddy (1847) ₹3200 to ₹3751, Paddy (1718-1885) ₹3700 to ₹4450, Paddy (Pusa-1) ₹3600 to ₹4200, Paddy (1401-1846) ₹3800 to ₹4270, Damaged paddy ₹1500 to ₹3200, Soybean ₹4000 to ₹5351, Mustard ₹6200 to ₹6550, New Mustard ₹5500 to ₹6550, Linseed ₹6000 to ₹6700, Jowar Shankar ₹1700 to ₹2300, White Jowar ₹2800 to ₹5000, Bajra ₹1800 to ₹2050, Red Maize ₹1400 to ₹1550, White Maize ₹1600 to ₹2200, Barley ₹2000 to ₹2300, Sesame ₹7000 to ₹8500, Fenugreek ₹4000 to ₹5200, Almond Coriander ₹7500 to ₹9000, Eagle Coriander ₹9200 to ₹9500, New Wet Coriander ₹6700 to ₹9000, Moong ₹6000 to ₹6900, Urad ₹4500 to ₹8200, Desi Chana ₹4700 to ₹5151, Seasonal Chana ₹4700 to ₹5100, Pepsi Chana ₹4800 to ₹5151, Donkey Chana ₹3500 to ₹4700, Kabuli Chana ₹5500 to ₹7500 per quintal.

Edible Oil Prices: (15 kg per tin) Soya Refined Fortune ₹2360, Chambal ₹2330, Sadabahar ₹2220, Local Refined ₹2160, Deep Jyoti ₹2240, Mustard Swastik ₹2590, Linseed ₹2440 per tin. Groundnut: Truck ₹3090, Kota Swastik ₹2710, Sona Sikha ₹2970, Kataria Gold ₹2730 per tin. Vanaspati Ghee: Scooter ₹1890, Ashoka ₹1890 per tin. Sugar: ₹4180 to ₹4240 per quintal. Desi Ghee: Milk Food ₹9500, Kota Fresh ₹8800, Paras ₹9380, Nova ₹9350, Amul ₹9800, Madhusudan ₹9750 per tin. Rice and Pulses: Basmati Rice ₹8500-9500, Moong Dal ₹8500-9000, Mogar ₹9500-10000, Chana Dal ₹6600-6900, Tur Dal ₹10000-13000 per quintal.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

19 Feb 2026 10:29 am

News / Rajasthan / Kota / Kota Gold-Silver Price: Gold Becomes Cheaper, Silver Stable; Know Latest Rates Before Buying

Big News

View All

Kota

Rajasthan

Trending

Kota Gold-Silver Price: Significant Drop in Gold and Silver, 24 Carat Gold at 158300, Know Latest Silver Rates

gold and silver bars
Kota

Kota Tragedy: MP NEET student dies by suicide after ‘save me’ plea

Rajashtan-Police
Kota

Gold-Silver Prices in Kota: Rates Fall for Second Straight Day

Gold-Silver Price
Business

Significant Drop in Gold and Silver Prices in Kota

Gold Silver Price Crash
Kota

Rajasthan Budget: Major push to strengthen drinking water supply, 6245 villages added, over 14 lakh new connections planned

Kota
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.