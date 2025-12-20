Gold Silver Price: Strengthening Rupee Sinks Gold Prices; Experts Predict Next Week's Trends

According to Anuj Gupta, Director at Ya Wealth, gold prices have fallen due to domestic factors. The Indian Rupee is strengthening after recovering from a record low of 91.07 against the Dollar. After three consecutive sessions of gains last weekend, the Rupee closed at 89.59. The Rupee saw a sharp strengthening after the Bank of Japan's decision to raise interest rates. This decision is expected to put pressure on the Dollar, which the market is discounting as profit-taking in the recent gold-silver rally. However, Gupta stated that the overall trend for gold and silver remains bullish. He added, "As long as MCX Gold is above ₹1,32,000 per 10 grams and MCX Silver is above ₹2,03,000 per kilogram, any significant dip should be considered a buying opportunity."