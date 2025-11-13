RBSE Board: Big News for 10th and 12th Exam Students as Government Decides to Increase Fees from 2026-27

Representative Image: Patrika
Rajasthan Board Increases Exam Fees: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has increased its examination fees. A decision to hike the fees was taken in a meeting chaired by the Education Secretary due to an increase in examination expenses. This had been demanded at a higher level for several years.
The examination fees for Class 10 and 12 of the Board of Secondary Education had not been increased since 2017. Regular students are charged ₹600, private students ₹650, and the practical examination fee is ₹100. In return, the state government and the board earn an income of ₹130 crore.
Additionally, ₹20 crore is earned from affiliation, transcripts, and other sources. In the meeting chaired by the Education Secretary, it was decided to increase the examination fees for Class 10 and 12 from the academic session 2026-27. Under this, the fee for regular and private students has been set at ₹850, and the practical examination fee has been fixed at ₹200.
Mohan Singh Rawat, President of the Ministerial Employees Union, and General Secretary Karan Singh Yadav stated that compared to the CBSE and other boards in the country, the fees of the Board of Secondary Education are the lowest.
