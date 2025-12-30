UPSC CDS OTA Result: Check Result Through These Steps, See Merit List

A total of 535 candidates have been declared successful in the CDS-I 2025 final results released by the Union Public Service Commission. This includes 473 male and 62 female candidates. The commission has clarified that the results of the medical examination have not been included in this merit list. Training for the candidates selected based on this list will commence in April 2026 at the Officers Training Academy. The final list also includes candidates for the 37th Short Service Commission (Women) Non-Technical Course. Additionally, several male candidates in this merit list have already been recommended for training at the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy.