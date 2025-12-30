30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Education News

UPSC CDS OTA Result: Check Result Through These Steps, See Merit List

According to the commission, all selections are provisional. In the next stage, verification of birth certificates, educational qualifications, and other necessary documents is yet to be done by the Army Headquarters.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

UPSC CDS OTA Result

UPSC CDS OTA Result (Image-Freepik)

UPSC CDS 2025 OTA Result: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the Officers Training Academy (OTA) under the Combined Defence Services (CDS-I) Examination 2025. This is an important update for candidates preparing to become officers in the Army. According to the commission's official merit list, a total of 535 candidates have been finally selected. This selection is for entry into the 123rd Short Service Commission (SSC) Men's Course and the 37th Short Service Commission (SSC) Women's (Non-Technical) Course. Among the selected candidates, there are 473 men and 62 women.

How to Check the Result

  • To check the result, first visit the official website upsc.gov.in.
  • On the website's homepage, click on the “Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2025 (OTA)” link in the “What’s New” section.
  • View the merit list with roll numbers/names in the opened PDF file.
  • Search for your roll number or name using Ctrl+F.
  • Download the PDF for reference.

What is the Next Step?

According to the commission, all selections are provisional. In the next stage, the Army Headquarters will verify essential documents, including the birth certificate and educational qualifications. Candidates are advised to keep their original documents ready.

Know the Details

A total of 535 candidates have been declared successful in the CDS-I 2025 final results released by the Union Public Service Commission. This includes 473 male and 62 female candidates. The commission has clarified that the results of the medical examination have not been included in this merit list. Training for the candidates selected based on this list will commence in April 2026 at the Officers Training Academy. The final list also includes candidates for the 37th Short Service Commission (Women) Non-Technical Course. Additionally, several male candidates in this merit list have already been recommended for training at the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy.

Published on:

30 Dec 2025 05:35 pm

