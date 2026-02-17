Top NIT Colleges in India: The colleges where toppers dream of admission

JEE Main Result 2026 has been declared, and now lakhs of students across the country are preparing for counselling and admission to their preferred engineering colleges. As every year, the first choice for candidates securing top ranks has been the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). The premier NIT institutions in the country are known for their superior rankings, placement records, and robust academic structures.
NIT Tiruchirappalli
Located in Tamil Nadu, this institution has long been considered among the top NITs in the country. Branches like Computer Science, Electrical, and Mechanical Engineering are particularly popular here. Students with high All India Ranks in JEE Main get admission here.
NIT Rourkela
This institution in Odisha is renowned for research and innovation. Along with engineering, it also offers management and science courses.
NIT Surathkal
Situated in Karnataka, this NIT is known for its campus located near the beach and its excellent placement record. The cut-offs for Computer Science and IT branches are quite high here.
NIT Calicut
This prominent technical institution in Kerala is recognized for its academic quality and national-level rankings. Students from across the country take admission here.
NIT Warangal
Located in Telangana, this institution is also included in the list of top NITs. A good rank is required for admission to core engineering branches here.
NIT Durgapur
This institution in West Bengal is counted among the leading technical institutions in Eastern India. Good placement opportunities are available here.
NIT Silchar
Located in Assam, this NIT is a premier engineering institute in the North-Eastern region. Various B.Tech and M.Tech courses are offered here.
NIT Patna
Situated in the capital of Bihar, this institution is among the rapidly emerging NITs. There is continuous improvement in infrastructure and academic facilities. Its placements are also good.
|Rank
|NIT Name
|9
|NIT Tiruchirappalli (Trichy)
|13
|NIT Rourkela
|17
|NIT Surathkal
|21
|NIT Calicut
|28
|NIT Warangal
|42
|MNIT Jaipur
|44
|VNIT Nagpur
|49
|NIT Durgapur
|50
|NIT Silchar
|53
|NIT Patna
After the release of the JEE Main Result 2026, eligible candidates will have to participate in the JoSAA counselling process. Seats will be allotted based on rank, category, and preferred branch. To get admission to top NITs, students generally need to achieve a good All India Rank.
