14 February 2026,

Saturday

Education News

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2026: When will the Railway NTPC exam be held? Know the rules regarding Aadhaar

This time, Aadhaar-based biometric verification will be done during entry at the examination centre. Candidates will have to bring their original Aadhaar card or a printout of the e-verified Aadhaar.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 14, 2026

RRB NTPC Exam

RRB NTPC Exam Date 2026: An important update has been released for the lakhs of youths dreaming of a job in the railways. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the exam dates for the Computer-Based Test-1 (CBT-1) of the NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment (Notification No. 06/2025). According to the official notification, this examination will commence on March 16, 2026, and will be conducted on different days until March 27, 2026. Applications for this recruitment were invited last year in October-November.

A total of 5,810 posts are to be filled. With the release of the exam dates, the hustle among candidates regarding preparation has intensified. RRB has clarified that candidates will be informed about their exam city approximately 10 days before the examination. Furthermore, admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam.

RRB: New Directive Linked to Aadhaar

This time, Aadhaar-based biometric verification will be conducted during entry at the examination centre. Candidates will need to bring their original Aadhaar card or a printout of their e-verified Aadhaar. If any candidate has not yet completed Aadhaar verification, they can do so by logging into the official website of RRB.

The railways have also stated that the Aadhaar must be in an unlocked state in the UIDAI system on the day of the examination. If the Aadhaar remains locked, it may cause problems at the centre. The railways have explicitly asked all candidates to ensure that they complete their Aadhaar-related procedures in advance to avoid any difficulties on the day of the examination.

RRB NTPC Exam: What Will Be the Selection Process?

Selection in this recruitment will be done in multiple stages. First, CBT-1 will be conducted, followed by CBT-2. For some posts, a Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBST) or Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will also be held. This will be followed by document verification and medical test procedures. The first stage CBT examination will be the same for all posts. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes, and a total of 100 questions will be asked. There will be 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Published on:

14 Feb 2026 11:47 am

News / Education News / RRB NTPC Exam Date 2026: When will the Railway NTPC exam be held? Know the rules regarding Aadhaar

