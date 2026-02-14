RRB NTPC Exam Date 2026: When will the Railway NTPC exam be held? Know the rules regarding Aadhaar

Selection in this recruitment will be done in multiple stages. First, CBT-1 will be conducted, followed by CBT-2. For some posts, a Computer-Based Typing Skill Test (CBST) or Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) will also be held. This will be followed by document verification and medical test procedures. The first stage CBT examination will be the same for all posts. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes, and a total of 100 questions will be asked. There will be 40 questions from General Awareness, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from General Intelligence and Reasoning.