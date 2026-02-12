JEE Main Result 2026: Check Directly Via This Link, Results to Be Released on This Date

JEE Main Result 2026: Millions of students eagerly awaiting the JEE Main Session-1 results will have to wait a little longer. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the results, initially expected by February 12, will now be declared by February 16, 2026. Previously, the announcement indicated that results would be released by February 12. Consequently, candidates across the country have been closely monitoring the website since morning. However, the new announcement has led to some disappointment among students. The agency has assured that the results will be released by the newly set deadline. Once released, students can check their scores on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.