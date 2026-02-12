JEE Main Result 2026: Check Directly Via This Link, Results to Be Released on This Date

JEE Main Result 2026: Millions of students eagerly awaiting the JEE Main Session-1 results will have to wait a little longer. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has clarified that the results, initially expected by February 12, will now be declared by February 16, 2026. Previously, the announcement indicated that results would be released by February 12. Consequently, candidates across the country have been closely monitoring the website since morning. However, the new announcement has led to some disappointment among students. The agency has assured that the results will be released by the newly set deadline. Once released, students can check their scores on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
A total of 13,50,969 candidates registered for JEE Main 2026 Session-1 this year. Out of these, 13,00,368 appeared for the examination, marking an attendance of approximately 96.26 percent, which is a significant number. The examination was conducted on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28, and 29, 2026. For the first four days, Paper-1 was held in two shifts: from 9 AM to 12 PM and from 3 PM to 6 PM. Paper-2 was conducted on the last day in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM.
To check your result, first visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Click on the “JEE Main 2026 Session-1 Result” link provided on the homepage of the website.
Enter your registration number and password or date of birth.
Upon logging in, your scorecard will be displayed on the screen.
Download the result for future reference and also take a printout.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending